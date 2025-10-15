See the Murdaugh: Death in the Family cast vs. real-life characters in photos

Hulu is giving us a new look at the Murdaugh family scandal that gripped true crime lovers back in 2021. It was back then when curiosity around a string of murders tied to the prominent South Carolina family reached its peak, when family patriarch Alex Murdaugh was criminally charged for a second time in a span of a few months, after state authorities alleged that he had stolen funds from a settlement intended for the two sons of his former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, who died of a mysterious fall in 2018, in the Murdaugh house.

The second set of charges came after he had already been arrested for arranging his own shooting, with the intention of having a beneficiary collect life insurance, and that came three months after his wife Maggie Murdaugh and son Paul Murdaugh were shot dead, in June 2021, crimes he was also later convicted of.

Tune in on October 15 on Hulu for Murdaugh: Death in the Family, to revisit the family's scandal and shocking series of events, and scroll below to see who stars as each one of them.

1/ 5 © Getty / Facebook Patricia Arquette Patricia, who most recently starred in AppleTV's Severance as the chilling Harmony Cobel, stars as Maggie, who was murdered by her husband Alex.



2/ 5 © Getty Images Jason Clarke Jason, known for his roles in Zero Dark Thirty, Mudbound, Terminator Genisys, and most recently appeared in The Last Frontier, stars as Alex, who is serving two life sentences for the murder of his wife and son, and a concurrent 40-year federal sentence for financial crimes.



3/ 5 © Getty / Facebook Johnny Berchtold Johnny, who got his big break in the 2024 movie The Passenger, stars as Paul, who was murdered by his father. In 2019, then 19-year-old Paul was involved in a boat crash that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach, and her family subsequently filed a $10 million lawsuit against Alex, Maggie, and Buster, the former couple's other son.



4/ 5 © Getty Images Will Harrison Will, best known for his roles in Daisy Jones & the Six as well as the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, stars as Buster, who prior to retreating into his private life following his family's scandal, was following in his father's footsteps and pursuing a career in law.

