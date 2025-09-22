New ABC shows that didn't get more than 2 seasons, from Doctor Odyssey to The Rookie spin-off

ABC and Disney spent the last six days facing intense scrutiny from viewers, celebrities, and politicians alike for its decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel off the air after comments he made about the GOP's reaction to the assassination of the right-wing podcast host Charlie Kirke, a decision that quickly sparked concerns over its implications for the First Amendment. They reversed course less than a week later, hours after over 400 notable figures including celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Meryl Streep, Jane Fonda, and Tom Hanks signed a letter penned by the ACLU urging them to do so.

Fortunately, Jimmy Kimmel Live! won't be getting the axe anytime soon, however, while under vastly different circumstances, there are quite a few ABC shows, and some from Disney, which owns ABC, that won't be coming back on the air. Scroll below for some of the recent shows that didn't make it past a second season.

1/ 6 © Disney/Tina Thorpe Doctor Odyssey Doctor Odyssey, which premiered in September 2024 and which starred Joshua Jackson, Don Johnson, Phillipa Soo, and Sean Teale, and also featured a variety of celebrity guest stars, was canceled after just one season.



2/ 6 © Disney Lucky 13 Lucky 13, a high-stakes game show co-hosted by Shaquille O'Neal and Gina Rodriguez, which premiered in July 2024, was not renewed for a second season.



3/ 6 © Disney Not Dead Yet The sitcom, which also starred the Jane the Virgin alum and which premiered in February 2023, was canceled after two seasons, the last of which aired in 2024.



4/ 6 © Robert Ector,ABC The Rookie: Feds This The Rookie spin-off starring Niecy Nash was only on the air for one season, however another The Rookie spin-off is currently in the works.



5/ 6 © Getty Promised Land The drama series, which followed two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California's Sonoma Valley, was canceled after only one season consisting of ten episodes.

