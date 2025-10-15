Exclusive: NCIS: Tony & Ziva preview teases trouble ahead of couple's wedding — watch

NCIS fans may have had to wait until last night for the return of most of the franchise's shows, NCIS, NCIS: Origins, and NCIS: Sydney, but for the last month, they have been able to enjoy its newest spin-off, NCIS: Tony & Ziva. The new spin-off premiered on September 4, and brought back Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo's characters Anthony DiNozzo and Ziva David, 10 years after the former's departure as a series regular, and 12 after the latter's. It sees them reunite all the way in Europe, with their daughter Tali, trying to figure out who is coming after them.

Its first season will feature ten episodes, the last of which will air on October 23. See above for HELLO!'s exclusive clip from the season's seventh episode, "Dark Mirror," which will air October 16 on Paramount+.