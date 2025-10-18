TV fans go wild as Donnie Wahlberg returns to screens with Blue Bloods spinoff

CBS debuted Boston Blue on Friday, October 17, introducing viewers to the latest chapter in the Blue Bloods universe. The spinoff follows Donnie Wahlberg’s character as he starts over in a new city, still reeling from a recent family tragedy. Joining Donnie Wahlberg’s return, Marisa Ramirez made a surprise cameo in the premiere, reprising her Blue Bloods role as Detective Baez. When Blue Bloods wrapped its 14-season run in December 2024, fans were left wondering whether Danny and Maria’s partnership had finally turned romantic – especially after he suggested grabbing a pizza together in the final season.

Donnie took to Instagram this week to share a teaser of the new series. "The next chapter. Here’s a peek at Boston Blue premiering Friday on CBS!" he penned alongside the video. The show's fans flocked to the comments section to gush over Donnie's return. "I'm here for all of it," penned one social media user. "DANNY REAGAN, YOU HAVE BEEN MISSED! Can't wait to see you!" added another follower. "I’m so excited to see Danny again," penned a third fan.

© Getty Images Donnie Wahlberg filming on the set of the 'Blue Bloods' TV Series on April 10, 2024 in New York City

In an interview with Country Living, Donnie opened up about CBS’ spin-off and reflected on 14 seasons of Blue Bloods. "I thought it was going to work from the moment I read the script. When we shot the pilot, Tom said, 'What do you think?' and I said, 'We’ll be here 10 years.' These days, that’s wishful thinking, but I never questioned the show or doubted it would be successful," said Donnie. The actor also discussed how much he grew over the seasons of the show. "I just learned to really trust. As a means of survival, when you're on a procedural drama for that long, you have to approach the job a little differently. I couldn't take the work home with me every night. I would show up, do a take and not think twice about it before moving on to the next thing," he added.

He continued: "I'd like to think I tried to make Danny more like Donnie, not the other way around! You'll see that in Boston Blue a little more. There's more opportunity to have a little fun and bring more of my personality into Danny in this new world that he's in." Donnie went on to discuss how he felt after the cancellation of the show. "[People ask] 'Why did you stop doing Blue Bloods?' and it’s like, 'I didn’t stop anything.' I would have given up a lot – I did give up a lot – to keep doing Blue Bloods. But sometimes there are inner workings that people don't understand on the outside. Nobody in the world loved Blue Bloods more than me, so for those who are sad to see it go, you aren't more sad than the cast or crew. We were gutted. We were absolutely devastated," he admitted.