End of an era! Donnie Walhberg has filmed his final scenes for CBS' Blue Bloods, and taken fans along for the final walk back to his trailer, a moment that saw him close to tears.

In the new video the actor posted on social media, he can be seen walking down the "yellow brick road" from a family dinner scene back to his trailer, as he spoke to his fans. You can watch the emotional moment here...

Donnie Walhberg breaks down in tears in rare behind-the-scenes video of Blue Bloods as CBS show ends

It was shot on June 18, 2024, when production wrapped on the final season of the CBS drama.

"I've taken this walk thousands of times in 14 years and it was a teary final walk from the Blue Bloods dinner scene, last week. More so than I could have ever imagined. Of course some sad tears — but mostly tears of immense humility. It’s been a wonderful adventure," he captioned the post.

"One that I know so many of us, and so many of you, wish could continue. My desire to carry on, however, is only surpassed by the amount of humility I feel for having been part of this wonderful journey at all. I’m so thankful."

© Instagram Blue Bloods stars Marisa Ramirez and Donnie Wahlberg on set

"None of it came easy, but nothing good ever comes easy — and none of it would ever occur if we don’t allow ourselves to believe that our dreams can become reality," he continued.

"Nor would it happen without the support of the greatest fans ever, the greatest crew ever, in one of the greatest cities ever and one of the greatest law enforcement departments ever. Thank you Blue Bloods faithful. Til we meet again."

© Instagram Abigail Hawk takes selfie with Tom Selleck and cast of Blue Bloods

Co-stars Abigail Hawk, Vanessa Ray and Andrew Terraciano also paid tribute over the past week to their time on the show, with Andrew, who plays Donnie's character's son Sean, thanking the cast for helping him to grow after he joined at the age of six.

"I am so unbelievably grateful to every single person that has guided me and provided me with wisdom and lessons that I will hold with me. Though it would be another essay to explain just one of the lessons or inside jokes that we have, I will never forget what I learned on that set in Brooklyn - “Run fast, laugh hard, be kind”," he shared.

"To the cast and crew, tell everyone you can how fantastic this was, because it was fantastic, and consider this a formal thank you to each and every one of you. I look forward to seeing everything you all go out and do. Sean Reagan, I let you go."

© Instagram Marisa Ramirez shares homemade shield sticker gifted on set of Blue Bloods

Showrunner Kevin Wade also shared a picture of the crew signing a white jacket worn by technical advisor Detective Jim Nuciforo, joking it was because they "don't have yearbooks to sign as we graduate," while Marisa Ramirez shared a homemade shield sticker she received "to replace the one I had to give back to props today".

Blue Bloods stars Tom Selleck as the patriarch of a family of New York cops. The series follows Frank Reagan, the New York Police Department Police Commissioner, his eldest son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) who is an NYPD detective, his youngest son, Jamie (Will Estes), an NYPD sergeant, and his daughter, Erin (Bridget Moynahan) who works as an assistant district attorney.

© CBS Tom Selleck (center) stars as patriarch Frank Reagan in Blue Bloods

The CBS drama however was canceled after 14 seasons in November 2023, and its 15th and final season will air in October 2024 despite ongoing protests and petitions.

“We love this cast, we love their passion for the show. All shows have to come to an end," Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach said. "It’s important to us to refresh the schedule. We are going to end the show come December.”