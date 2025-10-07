Donnie Wahlberg drops major Boston Blue update – and fans are 'so excited'

Donnie Wahlberg has shared the new trailer for the upcoming Blue Bloods spin-off, Boston Blue – and fans couldn't be more excited. The actor, who reprises his Blue Bloods character Danny Reagan in the drama, shared a glimpse of the new show in a joint Instagram post with CBS and the official Boston Blue account. In the caption, he penned: "New city. New partner. Same fight for justice. Watch Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green in Boston Blue Friday, October 17, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+."

© CBS Entertainment Donnie Wahlberg reprises his role as Danny Reagan

Fans were quick to share their excitement in the comments section, with one person writing: "I seriously can't wait for this and we are so close. Beyond excited to see Donnie back on our screens again. We have missed him," while another added: "Oh I can’t WAIT!! This show is going to be amazing!!!!!! Stellar cast, love the banter!"

In the new series, Danny Reagan takes a job at the Boston PD, where he partners with Detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), who is part of a powerful law enforcement family. As Reagan adjusts to his new city and reconnects with his son Sean (Mika Amonsen), he becomes entangled in the complex dynamics of the Silver family and the challenges of Boston's justice system.

Boston Blue comes to CBS and Paramount+ on October 17.