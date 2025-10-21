Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones cosy up on red carpet after months of romance rumours

Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones have made a very cosy appearance on the red carpet together after months of persistent dating rumours. Stepping out for the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday 20 October where they posed for pictures together. Gethin, 47, wrapped an arm around Helen's, 42, waist as they smiled. The two co-presenters of Morning Live looked suave for the occasion with Helen opting for an elegant velvet black gown while Gethin looked classic in a suit. Their cosied-up appearance comes despite reports that the two had "cooled off" their rumoured romance.

The Pride of Britain Awards

The two co-presenters were among a slew of other glamorous celebrities that stepped out for the evening at Grosvenor House Hotel, London. Now in its 26th year, the ceremony is always hotly anticipated for its glamour and prestige. The ceremony is held in association with the newspaper the Daily Mirror and celebrates extraordinary achievements of people of all ages, from children of courage to lifesaving emergency workers in local communities. This year, Ashley Banjo and Carol Vorderman returned as co-hosts of the show, which was televised on ITV.

Helen and Gethin's rumoured romance

Helen and Gethin became co-presenters on Morning Live in 2023, however, according to Helen, the pair have known each other for years. The 42-year-old told HELLO! in 2025 that they crossed paths when she was a presenter on Blue Peter between 2008-2013. Hopeful fans of the show have long linked the pair romantically, despite this, the pair have always insisted they're simply just great friends.

Still, the TV stars are known for their flirty exchanges on screen and sweet posts shared on Instagram. Earlier this year were spotted looking very comfortable in each other's company back when pictures obtained by the Mail Online showed Helen on Gethin's motorbike as they headed for breakfast in Manchester city centre.

Shortly after, it was reported that the pair had 'cooled off' their budding romance. Despite this, Helen has still praised her co-star and has called herself "very lucky". Speaking to HELLO! in June, she said: "I've done this job for a long time, and I feel very lucky that every now and again you land on a group of people and a crew that really clicks. Michelle [Ackerley] and Gethin [Jones] and I have all been friends for years and years. Gethin and I crossed over a lot at Blue Peter, so we've got a lot of the same reference points."