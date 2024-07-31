Morning Live star Gethin Jones's private life: from close-knit family to famous former flames

Gethin Jones is one of the nation's most recognisable presenters. Having started his career at S4C before landing his breakout gig on Blue Peter back in 2005, the Welsh presenter has been a familiar face on our screens for almost two decades.

Nowadays, Gethin regularly wakes up the nation on BBC's Morning Live, which he co-hosts with Helen Skelton and Michelle Ackerley. Now the show is on its summer break, fans might be wondering what Gethin gets up to in his free time. Find out all about his home life below, including his close-knit family and hobbies away from the show…

WATCH: Gethin Jones tells co-star to 'stop talking' during lively discussion

Gethin's home life in Manchester

While Gethin spends a lot of time in London for work, he lives in Altrincham in south Manchester following Morning Live's move to Salford.

Now he lives up north, Gethin makes the most of the area's surrounding natural beauty. He told The Times earlier this year: "Since moving to Manchester, I've become a frequent visitor to the Lake and Peak Districts. I drive a Bonneville motorbike and I love going over the Snake Pass near Glossop, where it's often freezing cold. It's one of my favourite things to do and I'll go to a pub for a nice meal before coming back."

© @gethincjones/Instagram Gethin enjoys riding his motorcycle around Manchester

Gethin's close-knit family

Gethin shares a close relationship with his older sister, Mererid, who often features on his Instagram page.

The 46-year-old has previously shared his admiration for his sibling, telling Yours Magazine in 2021: "My sister is my hero. She works for the NHS at a hospital and if you try to imagine the worst possible scenario - well she has seen it daily for the last year.

"She is always there for people and also there for when people pass away. She does everything with such grace and hard work."

© @gethincjones/Instagram Gethin shares a close relationship with his sister Mererid

Gethin also shares a special bond with his 17-year-old nephew Alby, who has autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Marking Alby's birthday with an Instagram post back in June, Gethin posted a snap of his nephew feeding ducks at a pond. "Special few hours with the birthday boy," the broadcaster penned. "The final show of the day came at the park. We've laughed all day."

Gushing over his nephew, Gethin added: "Alby is a joy to be around. His autism brings an innocence and a unique comedy."

It was Alby who inspired the TV star to set up his charity Nai, which aims to raise awareness and money for people and children with autism.

Gethin founded the organisation with his best friend Sion Tudur, whose nephew also has autism. Speaking about the charity with My Family Our Needs, Gethin said: "We knew we wanted to help, after seeing the battles and stresses our sisters had been through. Our nephews are the inspiration, but they don't benefit directly from Nai. We pay all the charity's expenses, so every penny raised goes to where it needs to go – that’s important to us."

While Gethin doesn't have children of his own, he has expressed a desire to expand his family through adoption. "I've always wanted to adopt. I always wanted to have kids, but adopt too," he told The Mirror in December last year. "A gay friend of mine in LA was doing it when I was out there and I was like, 'Wow.' I learned a lot watching him go through it. But obviously, you've got to be ready, it's a huge commitment. But I think because I do a lot of work with children's charities, and you see these heartbreaking stories, I just think I'd just love to be able to save a child in that sense."

© Instagram Gethin with his Morning Live co-stars Helen Skelton and Michelle Ackerley

Gethin's hobbies

As a keen sports fan, it's hardly surprising that Gethin is into his fitness. Not only does he enjoy football and golf but he also competes in Hyrox fitness challenges.

© @gethincjones/Instagram Gethin enjoys a variety of sports, including cycling

Opening up about the positive impact of outdoor exercise, he previously told The Herald: "You don't realise at the time how good being outside is for your mental health, it's only when you get older.

"We talk about it loads now, and I'm actually realising how important it is for me, so I prioritise it now as much as I can. It's just getting out, and that could be walking to the gym in the sun and I feel brilliant."

The presenter even co-hosts a sports podcast with radio DJ OJ Borg. Titled Average Sports Club, the weekly podcast sees the duo celebrating "the average sportspeople that walk among us".

A love of exercise is something Gethin shares with his sister Mererid. Taking to Instagram in June, Gethin shared snaps from the duo's gym session. "Feel good sat sesh with the sis," he penned in the caption. "70 strong in the 7am class. Same for the 8am. brilliant atmosphere @ion_cardiff."

© @gethincjones/Instagram Gethin and his sister Mererid both enjoy keeping fit

Gethin's relationship status

Gethin remains fairly private about his love life, so his current relationship status is unknown. He has, however, previously been linked to singer Katherine Jenkins, reality star Lucy Mecklenburgh and model Katja Zwara. Read more about his relationship history here.