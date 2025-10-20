Pride of Britain Awards 2025: best dressed stars on the red carpet

The Pride Of Britain Awards 2025 are in full swing! Glamorous celebrities looked incredible as they arrived in their droves at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London on Monday evening. The wonderful awards hold a special place in the British public's hearts and this is their 26th year. Once again, Ashley Banjo and Carol Vorderman are returning as co-hosts of the show, which is televisted on ITV. The ceremony is held in association with the newspaper the Daily Mirror, AND celebrates extraordinary achievements of people of all ages, from children of courage to lifesaving emergency workers in local communities.

Everyone's favourite reality star comedic duo Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks arrived on the red carpet to interview the celebrity guests which was steamed on Youtube. The glamorous red carpet may have been littered with rain but that didnt stop some of the UK's most famous celebrities pulling out all the stops in their incredible ocassionwear. Which one is your favourite?

© Getty Images Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo have presented the Pride of Britain Awards for the last four years

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Amy brought the wow factor in her purple dress Amy Dowden The Strictly Come Dancing superstar looked incredible as she sashayed onto the red carpet in her stunning, purple glittering gown by Maria Lucia Hohan. The floor-length design glistened under the lights and showed off the star's gorgeous frame. We love her Hollywood curls, too.

© PA Images via Getty Images Helen looked magnificent in monochrome Helen Flanagan The gorgeous mother-of-three took a night off from motherhood duties to strut her stuff on the red carpet in this magnificent monochrome gown which featured a white sash which was placed perfectly round the waist, and fell to the floor in train-like fashion.



© PA Images via Getty Images Ashley brought the midas touch in her gold gown Ashley James The redhead TV star looked wonderiful in this metallic corset dress which featured a gold bustier and floral applique detail.