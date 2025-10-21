Why Mary Berry turned down judging duties on Channel 4's The Great British Bake Off

In 2017, Bake Off moved from the BBC to Channel 4, with the eighth series airing in August of that year. When she announced she wouldn't be joining the new series, Mary said at the time: "My decision to stay with the BBC is out of loyalty to them, as they have nurtured me, and the show, that was a unique and brilliant format from day one. What a privilege and honour it has been to be part of seven years of magic in a tent."

She continued: "I am just sad for the audience who may not be ready for change, I hope they understand my decision. The Bake Off family – Paul, Mel and Sue – have given me so much joy and laughter. I wish the programme, crew and future bakers every possible success and I am so very sad not to be a part of it. Farewell to soggy bottoms."