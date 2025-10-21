Why Mary Berry turned down judging duties on Channel 4's The Great British Bake Off

Beloved TV chef and former Bake Off stalwart Mary Berry has revealed further details on why she turned down judging duties on the Channel 4 iteration of The Great British Bake Off. In a recent interview with Saga Magazine, the 90-year-old chef reflected on her departure from the BBC version of the baking show, which she judged between 2010 and 2016. Bake Off announced it would be moving to Channel 4 in 2016, after it was understood that financial demands made the programme "unaffordable" to stay on the network. Mary left alongside hosts Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc, while Paul Hollywood remained.
Not moving for money
Speaking to Saga Magazine, Mary explained: "The reason for not going was that the BBC had trusted me to do that job, they had taken a risk, looked after me and I enjoyed it. I chatted with the presenters Mel and Sue and our director, and we thought, 'This isn't right, to move just for money'. We've all been looked after since."
Alison and Noel now host, with Paul and Prue judging
While Mary exited alongside hosts Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc, her fellow judge Paul Hollywood remained, gaining a new partner in chef Prue Leith.
Meanwhile, Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding took over hosting duties from Mel and Sue. The show remains a hit, and continues to air on Tuesdays at 8pm.
When asked if she continues to watch the series, Mary added: "No, I don't watch Bake Off. It's not really fair for my husband to watch yet another cooking programme."
Mary's sad departure
In 2017, Bake Off moved from the BBC to Channel 4, with the eighth series airing in August of that year. When she announced she wouldn't be joining the new series, Mary said at the time: "My decision to stay with the BBC is out of loyalty to them, as they have nurtured me, and the show, that was a unique and brilliant format from day one. What a privilege and honour it has been to be part of seven years of magic in a tent."
She continued: "I am just sad for the audience who may not be ready for change, I hope they understand my decision. The Bake Off family – Paul, Mel and Sue – have given me so much joy and laughter. I wish the programme, crew and future bakers every possible success and I am so very sad not to be a part of it. Farewell to soggy bottoms."
Mel and Sue also bid farewell
Mary wasn't alone in her exit, as Mel and Sue also stepped down as hosts. Announcing the news in September 2016, the pair released a shared statement that began: "We made no secret of our desire for the show to remain where it was."
They continued: "The BBC nurtured the show from its infancy and helped give it its distinctive warmth and charm, growing it from an audience of two million to nearly 15 [million] at its peak. We've had the most amazing time on Bake Off, and have loved seeing it rise and rise like a pair of yeasted Latvian baps. We're not going with the dough. We wish all the future bakers every success."
The Great British Bake Off next airs on Tuesday 21 October on Channel 4 at 8pm. Mary Berry has just released a new cookbook, Mary 90: My Very Best Recipes, while her new show, Mary at 90: A Lifetime in Cooking, will air on 28 October on BBC Two and iPlayer.