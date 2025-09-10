The Great British Bake Off 2025: who left the tent this week?

Another week, another wholesome peek inside the Bake Off tent – and Tuesday night's episode saw the sad departure of a wonderful contestant. With 11 hopefuls still battling for the Star Baker title (and that famous Hollywood handshake from Paul), the bakers were put through their paces under the watchful eyes of presenters Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood. This week, it was all about Biscuit Week – a personal favourite of mine! The challenges were the usual trio: craft slice-and-bake biscuits for the signature, recreate one of Prue's favourite chocolate Hobnobs for the technical and finally, make a personal biscuit memento for the showstopper.

While some bakers wowed with stunning creations – shoutout to Pui Man's Jumbo Boat restaurant-inspired design – week two proved tricky for others, and unfortunately, time ran out for one unlucky baker. Read on for every contestant who has left The Great British Bake Off 2025 so far…

© Channel 4 / Love Productions Who left Bake Off this week? This week, we said a heartfelt goodbye to Leighton, the 59-year-old software delivery manager from Surrey, who became the second contestant to leave the tent during Biscuit Week. Tom was named Star Baker by Alison, while Noel delivered the news that Leighton would be heading home. Reflecting on his exit, Leighton said: "I felt really sad when Noel said I was going home. In that moment, it felt like I'd let myself down.

© Instagram/Channel 4 Leighton made a piano-inspired biscuit for his time capsule "I was so ecstatic just to make it into the tent, and I'm incredibly proud of myself for doing something so far outside my comfort zone. "But I couldn't help feeling like I hadn't quite got going – I was really looking forward to pastry and bread weeks, and it was tough knowing I wouldn't get the chance to show what I could do."

WATCH: Week 1 featured a technical twist

© Twitter/Channel 4 The 2025 cast of Bake Off Did his fellow bakers cheer him up, though? "The other bakers were amazing," said Leighton. They rallied around me with hugs, kind words and so much support. "It reminded me that Bake Off isn't just about the bakes – it's about the people, the friendships and the shared experience. I may have left the tent, but I gained a whole new baking family."

© Channel 4 / Love Productions Hassan was the first contestant to leave Who left Bake Off in week 1? Week one was a mix of emotions for Hassan, who was the first person to leave the tent in the 16th series. After Noel announced that Nataliia was Star Baker during Cake Week, Alison had the sad job of telling Hassan that he would be leaving the tent.

© Instagram/Channel 4 Hassan made a 'Japanese Bamboo Forest' Landscape Cake for his showstopper Upon his exit, Hassan said: "I think I am a bit upset, but I did expect it. Everyone is such a phenomenal baker, they are all such lovely people. "And even though it's been a short-lived experience I have enjoyed it. Hopefully I can reflect on some things and then maybe get back to baking when I get a chance." When asked about his favourite memory, he added: "My best moment was when I got told where I was going to be baking for episode one, walking up to my bench and seeing all my ingredients and my recipe there, and just being excited thinking "finally getting ready to do some baking!"

The Great British Bake Off continues to air on Channel 4 every Tuesday at 8pm – we can't wait to see what the bakers whip up next!