Viewers count down to The Great British Bake Off 2025 as 'masterpiece' first look is revealed

Channel 4's beloved baking show is set to return to screens for its 16th season on 2 September at 8pm – and we can't wait to see who will make it to the final.
HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "Bake Off is the ultimate autumn comfort show. What better way to see in the cosy season than settling down with a cup of tea and a piece of cake each week to watch Bake Off. This show just never gets old. Bring on the new series!"
The new bakers are revealed
With just two weeks to go, the line-up of 12 new contestants has been unveiled in a first-look post on Instagram.
"Say hello to your new baker besties!" read the caption. "The new series of Bake Off starts Tuesday 2nd September at 8pm on Channel 4."
Fans react to the news
Fans flooded the comments with excitement and warm welcomes for the new bakers.
Mike Wilkins, who appeared on last year's season, commented: "Aaahhhh!!!! I love you all already!! Congratulations and welcome to the family!!!"
Meanwhile, season ten alum Dan Chambers wrote: "Ahhh!!! I remember the excitement of this day!!! Congratulations and welcome everyone!!"
The show’s return was first teased last Friday, when Channel 4 shared an animated video captioned: "Once there was nothing… and then there was The Great British Bake Off. New series on Channel 4. Coming soon."
Fans were quick to echo their excitement, with one person writing: "This is a masterpiece," while another said: "The animation is 11/10. The anticipation is 11/10."