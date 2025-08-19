Viewers count down to The Great British Bake Off 2025 as 'masterpiece' first look is revealed

The draw of autumn nights edging closer can only mean one thing in the TV world: The Great British Bake Off is finally back!

Channel 4's beloved baking show is set to return to screens for its 16th season on 2 September at 8pm – and we can't wait to see who will make it to the final.

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "Bake Off is the ultimate autumn comfort show. What better way to see in the cosy season than settling down with a cup of tea and a piece of cake each week to watch Bake Off. This show just never gets old. Bring on the new series!"

© Twitter/Channel 4 The new bakers are revealed With just two weeks to go, the line-up of 12 new contestants has been unveiled in a first-look post on Instagram. "Say hello to your new baker besties!" read the caption. "The new series of Bake Off starts Tuesday 2nd September at 8pm on Channel 4."

© Instagram/Channel 4 Fans react to the news Fans flooded the comments with excitement and warm welcomes for the new bakers. Mike Wilkins, who appeared on last year's season, commented: "Aaahhhh!!!! I love you all already!! Congratulations and welcome to the family!!!" Meanwhile, season ten alum Dan Chambers wrote: "Ahhh!!! I remember the excitement of this day!!! Congratulations and welcome everyone!!"

The new series announcement The show’s return was first teased last Friday, when Channel 4 shared an animated video captioned: "Once there was nothing… and then there was The Great British Bake Off. New series on Channel 4. Coming soon." Fans were quick to echo their excitement, with one person writing: "This is a masterpiece," while another said: "The animation is 11/10. The anticipation is 11/10."

© Photo: Channel 4 Meet the cast of The Great British Bake Off 2025 12 bakers from across the UK will be vying for the coveted Star Baker title each week. Here's a taste of who's stepping into the tent this year… Aaron, a senior systems architect, enjoys a plethora of hobbies and blends French patisserie with Caribbean flavours. Hassan, an analytical research and development scientist, applies his scientific approach to his bakes and loves nut-based sweet treats. Iain, a software engineer, is a former powerlifter who recreates album covers on his sourdough. He also loves incorporating fermented fruit and veg into his bakes. Medical student Jasmine uses her baking, which she learned from her mum and aunts, as a way to let off steam from her studies.

© Channel 4 When Jessika, a service designer, isn't gifting her bakes to friends, she's either roller-skating, cycling or enacting her Drag King persona. The oldest baker is Leighton, a software delivery manager, who loves incorporating Welsh, British and American flavours into his bakes. Hairdresser Lesley has been baking since she was 10, and always shares her creations with clients. Nadia, also a hairdresser, nods to her Italian heritage by bringing rustic flavours to her bakes.