DWTS’ Andy Richter wows with weight loss transformation — see photos from before to now

Comedian Andy Richter didn't expect to make it as far in the Dancing with the Stars competition this year as he has — more than halfway through and still dancing, for those keeping at home. But his now seven-week journey with no prior dance experience has left him feeling very different — in a good way! — physically. Best known as Conan O'Brien's sidekick on late night television as well as an actor in Elf, Madagascar and more, Andy, 58, went from reluctant DWTS contestant to fan-favorite.

"I need to do this just to get moving," Andy recalled thinking to himself when he was offered a spot on the reality ballroom dance competition show, speaking on Conan's podcast last month. "It got me to go to the gym and do cardio, which I loathe. I started to do a lot more stretching just to kind of prepare myself. ... I was terrified that I was going to get injured or that I just wouldn't be able to do it. And then would have to pull out and be embarrassed."

© Getty Andy Richter is pictured here in 2023

Instead, Andy has found himself celebrating the mental and physical health benefits of so much dancing. His pro partner on DWTS, Emma Slater, even pointed out this week that he's lost a considerable amount of weight since beginning dance rehearsals.

So has his wife, Jennifer Herrera Richter, who shared on social media how proud she was of "how much improvement he’s made through the weeks and the obvious health benefits!"

© Disney Comedian Andy Richter and pro Emma Slater posed for a team photo prior to the start of the season

If you want to get in on the DWTS training plan, Jennifer also detailed how much Andy has been practicing for the show: "Working out 7 days a week four hours a day (even when he’s sick) will make someone shine from the inside out. This show has been amazing for Andy! Thanks friends for giving Andy the opportunity to keep dancing!!"

© Disney Andy Richter performs in season 34, episode 2 of Dancing with the Stars

DWTS often favors younger performers, but Andy has become a fan-favorite among viewers, who appreciate watching how someone with zero dance experience can improve over the course of the competition. "I was thinking I won’t be able to cut it," he said in one pre-dance video package. "Now I have to admit all this physical activity has made me feel better about myself."

© Disney Andy Richter and Emma Slater perform in the most recent episode of DWTS

And that sentiment has continued throughout the competition. "I definitely felt like, 'well, I'm older now, I can't do as much as I used to,'" Andy said during Tuesday night's episode, recalling his feelings at the start of the season. "And now, I'm like, 'yes you can, you lazy bum.' I just feel like a better person now. I feel more alive."