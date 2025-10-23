DWTS' Scott Hoying opens up about the 'weird freak accident' on Wicked Night that led to elimination

Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying's bid for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy came to an end Tuesday night on Dancing with the Stars. Now, Scott is opening up about his "emotionally difficult" journey on the show, and why he "blacked out" right before the Wicked Night performance that would ultimately get him voted off the show. Dancing to "The Wizard and I" from Wicked with his pro partner, Rylee Arnold, Scott went into the evening very confident, but found that his nerves quickly got the best of him, he shared during an appearance on Thursday's episode of the Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast.

"It was this weird freak accident," Scott said of the performance, which garnered a 28/40 score from the judges (7s across the board from Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and guest judge Jon M. Chu). "We were doing the number, I had done it a million times, drilled it, and then I just blanked. I missed a move and then I could not recover. So I was just kind of moving my body and watching Rylee and trying to get back on. ... I don't know what it was. My brain just didn't fire. No thoughts in my head and I was suddenly very aware I was out there. It was like, 'I'm out here on the dance floor and I don't know what I'm doing.' It really flustered me. But hopefully it didn't read too badly."

© Disney Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying and pro Rylee Arnold

He continued: "I'm obviously really heartbroken because I'm just disappointed because I know I could do better. But anxiety just gets the most of you out there and some people can handle it and some people can't. I really went out there confident and felt really good about this dance, but I just blacked out and didn't kill it. I feel bad for Rylee because she worked so hard, but I'm proud of what we did and I'm happy that it happened."

It was a huge realization, Scott added, to notice that he can be such a confident performer as a singer, but then feel so differently about performing on the dance floor.

© Disney Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying and pro Rylee Arnold

"I've had people say to me, 'you don't even seem like yourself. You're so nervous.' It's so different," he continued. "And it's a beautiful thing in a way, because it was bringing up insecurities from my childhood, like I was shyer than normal. ... This was so different. It felt vulnerable in a way that I have not been in years. And I think that's what was so great about it. It threw me so far out of my comfort zone, it shook me. It was life-changing. I just feel stronger because of it."

Before beginning his DWTS experience, others had warned Scott about the intense hours of rehearsing. But the singer said he wasn't prepared for the competition to be intense in other ways, too. "I didn't expect it to be such a rollercoaster emotionally," he said. "Physically, it was really hard, and I was feeling amazing one day at rehearsal and then I'm like all of a sudden crying. It was really intense in that way. I didn't expect that."

© Disney Scott Hoying sings to his husband, Mark Manio, on DWTS

All of the ballroom styles Scott and Rylee did during their run on the show were "tougher than I expected," Scott added. "When you watch it on TV, everyone makes it look so effortless. You're like, 'I can do that. I can dance.' But no, there are so many layers. ... I was expecting not to be as anxious. It was really, really hard."

© Disney Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold perform during Disney Night on Dancing with the Stars

Despite his run on the show coming to an end, Scott said he's leaving with only positive feelings and plans to continue hanging out with Rylee all the time. "The first feeling really is gratitude," he said. "I love this show and I really wanted to be on it. It's such a big season and Rylee and I got along instantly and we got to do 6 weeks of it. So I feel like I really got to experience it. ... It was really special and I made lifelong friends on the show."