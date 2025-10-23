DWTS 'Halloween Night' 2025: from songs and dance styles to guest judge — everything we know

Dancing with the Stars may have spent some time last week celebrating a wicked witch, but spooky season really heats up during week 7 for Halloween Night, a tradition on the reality ballroom dance competition show. On the heels of Wicked Night, the final nine remaining couples — Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy, Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas, Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach, Andy Richter and Emma Slater, Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten, Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik, Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov, and Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa — will observe Halloween a few days early with a collection of scary good (we hope!) performances.

What is the DWTS theme week 7?

The next theme on DWTS will be Halloween Night, taking place on Oct. 28. It's an annual tradition on the dance competition show, where contestants get spooky makeovers as they dance to eerie, frightening songs as fans get into the Halloween spirit.

© Disney Elaine Hendrix performs during Wicked Night on DWTS

What songs and dance styles is DWTS doing on Halloween Night?

ABC has not yet announced the song and dance lineup for Halloween Night, but this story will be updated as new information is released. In the meantime, here are the hints contestants and pros have dropped about their upcoming performances thus far.

© Disney Season 32 winner Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy performed during Monster Night, that season's Halloween episode

Emma Slater revealed via Instagram Stories that she and Andy Richter will be doing a paso doble.

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson hinted in an interview with People that their performance would be "scary, intense, powerful, dark, spooky, exciting, musical ... [and] scary fun."

Daniella Karagach told fans on TikTok that she has "personally never done this [dance] style for Halloween," which rules out the Argentine tango and contemporary.

Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik (who previously served as a backup dancer on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour) have teased that their Halloween performance will be "for all the Swifties" and features snakes, leading fans to speculate that their Halloween song will be one by Taylor — perhaps from Reputation?

Who is the guest on DWTS for Halloween Night?

Cheryl Burke invited fans to mark their calendars for a "spooktacular night filled with magic, passion and a little bit of spooky fun" as she makes her return to the DWTS ballroom next week. She previously served as a pro on the show for nearly every season from season 2 to season 31, winning back-to-back Mirrorball Trophies in seasons 2 and 3 with singer Drew Lachey and NFL star Emmitt Smith, respectively.

© FilmMagic Cheryl Burke is returning to the DWTS ballroom

"I'm beyond excited, I'm beyond grateful for this opportunity," Cheryl said in a social media video Wednesday. "For any of the new fans, which there are a lot of, I am a former pro that has been on the show for 26 seasons. I started when, mostly likely, you were not even born back in 2006. I spent decades pouring my soul [into] that ballroom. And honestly, to be invited back not as a competitor but as someone who can hopefully share my knowledge, my experience and my love for the craft of ballroom dancing, it is truly such an honor. I don't take this lightly whatsoever."

© Eric McCandless Cheryl Burke performed with Terrell Owens on DWTS in 2017

She continued: "The competition this season is fierce. The contestants are unbelievably talented, and each individual person brings their own unique journey. I think the common denominator that I've seen is, if I can sum it up in one word, vulnerability. And that is exactly the recipe you need in order to be able to hoist that Mirrorball [trophy] above your head, come the finale. My goal is to be there as much as I can for the couples, for the contestants. This moment truly feels like a dream. I cannot wait to reunite with my Dancing with the Stars family. These people, I've grown up with. I was 21 when I started the show. I'm 41 now. I've grown with them, I've learned from them. I can't wait to meet some of the contestants face to face, hopefully. And also I can't wait to meet some of the new additions that have brought so much light and joy to the show as well."