Acclaimed crime drama with Rivals and Bridgerton stars returns to Netflix

Broadchurch, ITV's critically acclaimed drama starring David Tennant (Rivals, Doctor Who), Olivia Colman (The Crown, The Roses) and Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Wicked), is coming to Netflix on 18 November. The series, which first aired on ITV in 2013, spawned three seasons during its four-year run, captivating audiences and winning multiple BAFTA Awards in the process. Widely regarded as one of the best crime dramas in British television, all three seasons of Broadchurch hold Certified Fresh ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics scoring season one at 94%, season two at 84% and season three at 98%.

© Photo: ITV Olivia Colman and David Tennant lead the series

What is season one of Broadchurch about?

Set in the fictional English town of Broadchurch on the coast of Dorset, the series introduces fans to Detective Inspector Alec Hardy (Tennant), a hard-boiled DI from out of town, and Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller, a kindhearted DS who is widely regarded as a cherished member of the local community.

When the body of 11-year-old Danny Latimer is discovered on Harbour Cliff Beach in season one, Hardy and Miller are called in to investigate, but with a killer living in plain sight, a media frenzy soon erupts, with pressure mounting on the duo to uncover the truth and regard their friends and neighbours as suspects.

The duo investigate the murder of 11-year-old Danny Latimer in season one

Boasting a stellar cast, Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who, Frauds) and Andrew Buchan (Black Doves, Code of Silence) appear as Danny's grieving parents, Beth and Mark Latimer, while Jonathan Bailey features as Ellie's nephew and Broadchurch Echo reporter, Olly Stevens.

Matthew Gravelle (Steeltown Murders), Vicky McClure (Line of Duty, Trigger Point), Arthur Darvill (Legends of Tomorrow), Pauline Quirke (Birds of a Feather) and Will Mellor (Coronation Street) also star.

What are seasons two and three about?

With season one setting in motion the events of season two, the second instalment charts the trial of Danny's killer (don't worry, no spoilers here), while Hardy and Miller investigate a cold case which has long haunted Hardy. Joining the cast, Charlotte Rampling (Dexter), Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Without a Trace), Eve Myles (The Guest, Coldwater), James D'Arcy (Grace), and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) signed on for season two.

© Photo: ITV Julie Hesmondhalgh as Trish in season three

As for the third series, the detective duo find themselves tasked with tracking down a serial rapist in Broadchurch, after Trish Winterman (Julie Hesmondhalgh) is attacked after a friend's party. Sarah Parish (Bancroft), Lenny Henry (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), and Georgina Campbell (The Watchers) were brought in for the third and final season.

Why did Broadchurch end?

While Broadchurch was hugely successful, fans were sad to say goodbye in 2017. Speaking about the decision to end the series, creator Chris Chibnall noted that he didn't want it to "become Midsomer Murders".

In an interview with The Independent, Chris said: "One of the reasons I didn't carry on Broadchurch as a show is that I didn't want it to be like it suddenly became New York, or Midsomer Murders.

"So I think you have to stress the rarity [of disturbing, violent events in these rural areas]," he continued. "That feels really important in how it impacts characters, how it impacts the police. And in terms of ideas... It's always about human nature, isn't it? Ultimately, the genre is the prism into humanity. These are extreme events, and so that's what you were exploring really."