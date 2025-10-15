30 cosy crime dramas that will keep you hooked (but still let you sleep at night)

Chilly weather is well and truly upon us, so what better time to settle in and binge a cosy crime drama? Whether you’re in the mood for a classic that still holds up thirty years later, or a modern gem that gives the genre a clever twist, our list has something for every kind of armchair sleuth.

From suspicious vicars to nosy neighbours, crumbling manor houses to quaint village fêtes, these 30 cosy mysteries deliver clever plots, eccentric characters, and just enough red herrings to keep you guessing – all from the comfort of your sofa.

© BBC/BBC Studios/Kevin Baker This gem is a spin-off of "Father Brown" Sister Boniface Mysteries (2022–) If it’s quirky characters you’re after, who better than a Vespa-riding, wine-making nun with a PhD in forensic science? Set in the 1960s in the fictional countryside village of Great Slaughter – a little on the nose – this charming Father Brown spin-off follows Sister Boniface as she helps the local police crack cases that are anything but heavenly. You’ll love the vintage flair this show brings, despite first premiering in 2022 – once you’ve caught up with the recently released fourth season, hang tight for the fifth, with filming already underway.



© BBC This popular show has been on-air for over a decade Father Brown (2013–) Arguably the patron saint of cosy crime – and Sister Boniface’s predecessor – Father Brown follows the unassuming but sharp-witted Catholic priest as he solves murders in 1950s rural England. Armed with nothing more than a bicycle and intuition, he routinely outsmarts the local police (and occasionally his own parishioners). With over a decade on-air and no sign of slowing down, it’s the perfect show to dip into when you need a murder mystery that’s more comforting than chilling.



© Colin Hutton There's no shortage of familiar faces in this unique new dramedy Ludwig (2024–) Starring Peep Show funnyman David Mitchell, Ludwig is another new addition to the genre that follows a reclusive puzzle maker and author who takes on the identity of his missing police officer twin to help solve the mystery of his brother’s disappearance. Motherland actress Anna Maxwell Martin also stars as his wife, and this dynamic duo brings this endearing British dramedy to life – and you’ll be pleased to know a second season is coming. HELLO!'s TV and film editor says, "David Mitchell is brilliant as an awkward puzzle setter trying to uncover what happened to his police officer twin brother. This charming and refreshing take on the detective genre is the ultimate cozy crime show, offering both humour and intrigue without making your heart beat too fast. Plus, David and his co-star Anna Mitchell make the perfect crime-solving team."



© BBC A 15th season is on the way Death in Paradise (2011–) A sunny twist on the traditional cosy crime setting, each season of Death in Paradise follows a British detective as they navigate the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie – which always offers up a series of puzzling murders. Death in Paradise has long been a hit with viewers, with its charming cast and picturesque tropical setting, keeping you engaged without feeling too heavy. The show’s ability to balance cosy vibes with genuine suspense also make it a standout in the genre – which is why it’s been running strong for 14 seasons and counting.

© Eric McCandless,Disney The trio have received praise for their performances Only Murders in the Building (2021–) One of the most talked-about crime dramas in recent years, Only Murders in the Building follows three unlikely sleuths – played by Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin – who bond over their obsession with murder mysteries and promptly find themselves in the middle of one. It’s packed full of clever twists and snappy dialogue, bringing a metropolitan spin to the genre that proves you don't need a village in the Cotswolds to channel cosy crime energy.



© BBC/BBC Studios/Simon Ridgway "Death Valley" has been renewed for a second season Death Valley (2025–) Set in the heart of South Wales, this fresh new series follows eccentric retired actor John Chapel (Timothy Spall) and socially tactless Detective Sergeant Janie Mallowan (Gwyneth Keyworth) as they team up to solve crimes in their close-knit community. It’s got that classic small-town-with-way-too-many-murders-per-capita vibe, but its unique crime-fighting duo really set it apart – and after premiering to rave reviews in 2025, it’s just been renewed for a second season.



© UKTV/DCD Rights This show takes the cosy crime drama to Australia and New Zealand My Life is Murder (2019–) Taking the cosy crime drama down under, My Life is Murder is set in sunny Melbourne and follows Alexa Crowe, a fearless private investigator who can’t resist diving into puzzling cases, armed with a no-nonsense attitude and a penchant for witty one-liners. Starring Xena: Warrior Princess herself, Lucy Lawless, the series hops across the Tasman Sea to Auckland, New Zealand for its subsequent seasons, bringing a fresh locale and plenty more mysteries to solve.



© Szymon Lazewski/AcornTV Jane Seymour stars in this literary-themed cosy drama Harry Wild (2022–) Harry Wild follows a retired literature professor, played by Jane Seymour, who swaps her high-powered London life for the vibrant city of Dublin, expecting a slower pace of life – and is faced with anything but. After a series of literary-themed crimes, Harry discovers she has quite the knack for solving murders in her new community. There’s four seasons for you to binge free of charge on U, and the fifth instalment is set to drop in 2026.



© ITV There's a reason this show has been running for nearly three decades Midsomer Murders (1997–) If there’s a blueprint for cosy crime, it’s Midsomer Murders. It’s one of those shows that you always see airing on TV but never quite commit to watching from the beginning – but we promise you it’s worth it. This long-running series (24 seasons and counting) follows DCI Tom Barnaby (and later his cousin John) as they untangle the dark secrets lurking beneath the idyllic village of Midsomer – and as you can imagine from its run-time, there are a lot of dark secrets.



© CBS Jamie Lee Curtis will star in a reboot as Angela Lansbury's character Jessica Murder, She Wrote (1984–1996) Few cosy crime shows are as delightfully iconic as Murder, She Wrote, helmed by the late, great Angela Lansbury as mystery novelist Jessica Fletcher. Set primarily in the quaint town of Cabot Cove, Maine, Jessica has a knack for stumbling upon murders everywhere she goes – and an even sharper talent for solving them. Although the show ended in 1996, a reboot is on the way starring Jamie Lee Curtis – so what better time to catch up on the original?



© Mark Bourdillon / BBC This dynamic duo solve cases in Shakespeare's hometown Shakespeare and Hathaway: Private Investigators (2018–) This series follows private detective Frank Hathaway and his flamboyant partner Luella Shakespeare as they solve quirky cases in the picturesque Stratford-upon-Avon (though no, they’re not related to the literary titan). A chipper hairdresser who originally hires Frank to solve her own mystery, the unlikely pair find they have a knack for solving the town’s plethora of problems. Season five has just dropped, and we’re anxiously awaiting an announcement on the show’s future.



© WireImage Essie Davis stars as Miss Fisher Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries (2012–2015) If you’re after a cosy crime drama with a Great Gatsby twist, enter Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries. Set in the glamorous world of 1920s Melbourne, fashion-forward private detective Phryne Fisher navigates high society and shadowy mysteries alike – all while also challenging the era’s expectations of women. Though the series concluded after three seasons, a spin-off transports us to the ‘60s, where her niece Peregrine follows in her aunt’s footsteps.



© JESSICA BROOKS/NETFLIX This star-studded whodunnit is a must-see The Residence (2025) A recent Netflix hit fronted by Uzo Aduba, The Residence puts a glossy, high-stakes spin on the classic cosy crime formula. When a murder rocks a high-profile state dinner at the White House, the staff find themselves at the centre of a classic whodunnit, which detective Cordelia Cupp must get to the bottom of quickly and discreetly. Unfortunately, the show was cancelled after one season, but it still promises a weekend’s worth of entertainment – and keep your eyes peeled for a Kylie Minogue cameo.



© Robert Viglasky/AcornTV "Midsomer Murders" writer Nick Hicks-Beach adapted this thrilling new show Murder Before Evensong (2025–) A favourite of team HELLO!, this new Channel 5 mystery stars Matthew Lewis as Canon Daniel Clement, a well-meaning vicar who finds himself embroiled in a murder case. The show was adapted from Reverend Richard Coles’ bestselling book series by Nick Hicks-Beach, a seasoned writer on Midsomer Murders, so you’re in good cosy crime hands with this one. There’s no word on season two yet – there are more books that could be adapted – but it’s the perfect watch if you like your clues with a touch of clerical chaos.



© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Moonage Pictures/Sally Mais This TikTok sensation-turned-TV series keeps you guessing from the first episode A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder (2024–) Based on the popular TikTok YA novel by Holly Jackson, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is cosy crime drama solved by Gen Z. It follows straight-A student Pip Fitz-Amobi, played by Wednesday’s Emma Myers, as she becomes enthralled by a closed murder case in her small English town, uncovering secrets that some locals would rather stay buried. A second season is underway, based on the next book in the series.



© ITV/Shutterstock David Suchet's portrayal of Poirot is synonymous with the iconic character Agatha Christie’s Poirot (1989–2013) No crime list, cosy or not, would be complete without a little Agatha Christie. Poirot is one of many adaptations, which follows the fastidious Belgian detective Hercule Poirot as he solves murders with his signature blend of sharp intellect and a fondness for order. Set mostly in the English countryside in the 20th century, David Suchet’s portrayal of the famed character is widely considered the gold standard – and there’s a respectable 13 seasons for you to delve into.



© Photo: Rex This particular adaptation is quite different from its predecessors (and the book it's based on) Agatha Christie’s Marple (2004–2013) With nearly every work by Agatha Christie having been adapted for screen, it’s not surprising that another one has made this list. Marple follows the sharp-eyed amateur sleuth Miss Jane Marple as she unravels murder mysteries in a range of idyllic English villages. Played by both Geraldine McEwan and Julia McKenzie over its six-season run, both actresses excel in the role – plus, a crime drama helmed by a sweet elderly lady is always going to be the pinnacle of cosy.



© UKTV/Robbie Gray "Death in Paradise" creator wrote both the book and screen versions of "The Marlow Murder Club" The Marlow Murder Club (2024–) A series inspired by Marple and adapted from Robert Thorogood’s novel of the same name, The Marlow Murder Club follows retired archeologist Judith Potts, whose insistence that a murder has taken place in their sleepy Buckinghamshire town is brushed off by police. Taking matters into her own hands, she enlists the help of her close girlfriends to prove murder is afoot. Robert’s a cosy crime expert, having also created Death in Paradise, and this must-watch series will return with a third season in 2026.



© Getty Images A magician's assistant who debunks the supernatural? Jonathan Creek (1997–2016) Jonathan Creek follows the eponymous magician’s assistant who proves he has a knack for making impossible mysteries disappear. Set against a backdrop of quirky British locals – not least the hero himself, who lives in a windmill – Jonathan debunks rumours of the supernatural with his sharp mind. A cult favourite that has returned sporadically over nearly two decades – featuring familiar faces like Sheridan Smith – it’s one of the more unique takes on the whodunnit.



© Charlie Clift,ITV Cosy crime veteran Ben Miller stars in this show, which has been renewed for a fifth season Professor T. (2021–) Ben Miller leads the cast of this crime drama as the titular Professor Jasper Tempest, a brilliant but socially awkward criminology professor whose unconventional methods make him an invaluable asset to the police. Obsessive to a “T” you might say, he often clashes with those around him – but inevitably always cracks the toughest cases. Also starring Bridgerton’s Emma Naomi, this fresh, cerebral take on the genre has recently been given the green light for a fifth season.



© Channel 5/PA This escapist watch takes you to the South of France The Madame Blanc Mysteries (2021–) Set in the sun-drenched South of France, The Madame Blanc Mysteries stars Sally Lindsay (who also co-wrote it) as Jean White, a Cheshire antiques dealer who relocates to the area after her husband’s sudden death – only to discover she has a knack for solving the local mysteries no one else can. If you’re after something along the lines of Midsomer Murders but with a chic Provençal twist, this four-season watch is charming and wonderfully escapist.

© BritBox Leslie Manville stars in the screen adaptation of this popular book series Magpie Murders (2022–) From bestselling author Anthony Horowitz comes Magpie Murders, a murder mystery within a murder mystery. Lesley Manville stars as editor Susan Ryeland, who finds herself investigating the suspicious death of a bestselling crime writer – and the unfinished manuscript that might hold the key. It’s the perfect whodunnit for bookish crime lovers, and the sequel, Moonflower Murders, follows Susan on another literary-tinged case that is just as satisfying.



© ITV This show brings you cosy crime with an endearing lead duo McDonald & Dodds (2020–2024) McDonald & Dodds is another classic odd-couple detective duo show, this time set amongst the splendour of Bath, England. After her arrival in the city, former Metropolitan Police investigator Lauren McDonald (Tala Gouveia) is paired up with the quiet yet brilliant DS Dodds (Jason Watkins). This unexpected alliance proves to be the perfect remedy for solving crime. Their chalk-and-cheese chemistry brings a lightness to even the darkest cases, and you’ll find this a compelling addition to the cosy crime canon.

© All3Media / UKTV This show is hugely popular in New Zealand The Brokenwood Mysteries (2014–) This long-running New Zealand series centers on Inspector Mike Shepherd as he tackles baffling crimes in the seemingly tranquil town. With clever writing and an atmospheric rural backdrop, The Brokenwood Mysteries delivers classic whodunnits with a Kiwi twist, while delivering that same small-town feeling synonymous with British cosy crime dramas. There’s currently 11 seasons to get stuck into, with a 12th expected to hit screens in 2026.



© Photo: Sky After finishing all four seasons, there are 36 novels to get stuck into Agatha Raisin (2014–2022) Channelling both the glam and the bob of Miss Fisher, Agatha Raisin follows a PR executive-turned amateur sleuth who swaps London life for a sleepy Cotswolds village – only to find herself constantly caught up in increasingly outrageous murder mysteries. Agatha is glamorous, chaotic, and an expert at decoding village gossip. Although this comedy gem wrapped after four seasons, it’s based on a series of novels by M.C. Beaton that you can delve into – all 36 of them (and counting).



© Getty Images Pam Ferris and Felicity Kendal lead this gardening-themed cosy crime Rosemary & Thyme (2003–2007) British national treasures Pam Ferris and Felicity Kendal star in this green-thumbed murder mystery that follows two gardening enthusiasts who keep stumbling across suspicious deaths during their landscaping gigs. As well as cases that will have you on the edge of your seat, you get to experience no shortage of beautiful English and European gardens throughout the show’s three seasons. It’s the kind of show that makes you want to solve a mystery and replant your borders.



© ITV,Kudos/Masterpiece Robson Green and Rishi Nair will lead the show into its final season Grantchester (2014–) Set in a seemingly quiet Cambridgeshire village in the 1950s, Grantchester pairs a crime-solving vicar and a weary inspector who unravel the dark secrets lurking behind picket fences and parish teas. Robson Green is a steadfast presence as the inspector in all ten (and soon to be eleven) seasons, paired with a range of Anglican sidekicks, originally James Norton’s Reverend Sidney Chambers. Grantchester will unfortunately end after its next season, so it’s the perfect time to catch up and binge the upcoming last season with its die-hard fans.



© Giles Keyte/Netflix If you've added this flick to your Netflix watchlist, here's your sign to give it a go The Thursday Murder Club (2025) You’ve likely seen this film – and its bestselling book by Richard Osman – everywhere, and we’re here to tell you it’s well worth a watch. The Thursday Murder Club follows a group of four sharp-witted retirees who regularly meet in a peaceful English retirement village to discuss cold cases – and can’t help but get involved when real-life murder comes knocking. Armed with brains and camaraderie, these unlikely detectives end up surprising everyone.



© Getty Images From L-R: Stars Julie Graham, Julian Unthank (writer), Olivia Vinall Queens of Mystery (2019–) Queens of Mystery is a delightful blend of murder, mayhem, and family dynamics, following detective Matilda Stone and her crime-writing sisters as they solve quirky mysteries in the fictional English village of Wildemarsh. It’s packed full of wit and colourful characters that only enhance our beloved whodunnit formula. Unfortunately, there’s just two seasons available to watch, but we promise you won’t be disappointed.

