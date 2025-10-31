9-1-1 star's famous wife stressed over hit show: 'I don't know if he dies'

Like many fans of the show, Kelly Ripa was eagerly anticipating the fate of her husband Mark Consuelos' character on 9-1-1. During Thursday's instalment of LIVE with Kelly & Mark, the host revealed that the October 30 episode of the ABC drama would mark the end of his guest appearance as tech billionaire Tripp Hauser on the series. Mark teased the audience by hinting that the show "comes to a thrilling conclusion". However, Kelly has clearly become a big fan of 9-1-1 as she shared that she hopes Mark reappears later down the line. "I want there to be a spin-off. I love you on this show," she said.

"Really? What would the spin-off be?" Mark asked his wife. "I don’t know," replied Kelly. "You just, like, bumbling through outer space. The bumbling astronaut." In an attempt to get some spoilers out of Mark, LIVE producer Michael Gelman asked whether the star’s character had been killed off. "Oh you want to know if they kill me off? Gotta watch tonight," replied Mark. "Mark’s not going to tell you. Yeah, you gotta tune in to see if he dies," added Kelly.

© Getty Images Kelly Ripa was concerned over the fait of Mark Consuelos' character

Kelly then admitted that her husband refuses to share any spoilers about the show with her. "I don’t even know if he dies. He's told me nothing," she shared. It seems Kelly isn't the only family member invested in the show. Mark's mom, Camilla Consuelos, was equally shocked when Tripp was swallowed by a whale during the season nine premiere of 9-1-1.

© Disney 9-1-1 stars Oliver Stark as Buck, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie, Angela Bassett as Athena, Kenneth Choi as Chimney, Ryan Guzman as Eddie, and Aisha Hinds as Hen

"We went to go visit my folks in North Carolina and my mom watched it, and she's like, 'Marco,' " Mark told People. "She's Italian. 'Marco, I suffered so much for you. You were stuck in that whale. I did not like that. I did not like... Why would they do that to you?' I said, 'Mom, it's just TV.' "

Mark praised the "really lovely" cast of 9-1-1 calling them "such pros", during an interview with Decider. "When you’re a guest star, you never know what’s going to be like, especially since it’s such an established show," he explained. "They have their own rhythms, and you don’t want to get in the way. But they were amazing, really, really welcoming, and lovely, and kind. They made me feel at home right away." He continued: "And they work really hard, because everyone does some crazy things… I've been on a show that does outlandish things, and this show takes even bigger swings. Being able to do it week to week after nine seasons? That’s amazing."