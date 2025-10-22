Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos talk divorce in tense on-air argument

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos may have been married for almost 30 years, but even the seemingly perfect couple have their fair share of fights, as evidenced by Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Mark. On the show, the pair discussed the concept of an "airport divorce", a growing trend that sees couples follow separate routines at the airport to avoid fighting with each other. This can include checking in separately, not boarding together, and even picking up luggage solo, as the stress of travel can often exacerbate relationship tensions.

"Couples are doing something unique, and I want to run this by you," Kelly began as they discussed the concept. "I think we could do well with this: an airport divorce. [Because] you and I have different traveling philosophies, different traveling styles."

"What do you mean? Like, I walk fast in the airport?" Mark replied. Kelly chimed in: "You need to get there four to 16 hours before a flight takes off," before he contested this and clarified that he likes to arrive 90 minutes early. The blonde beauty added that he tended to get "irritated" at the airport when fans approached him, which prompted a tense exchange between the two.

"Don't put that out there," Mark said. "I'm very nice to people. That's not cool." Kelly explained that while he was nice to others, he got irritated with her at the airport. "No. I don't get irritated with you," the Riverdale actor refuted. "I'm irritated with you right now for trying to throw me under the bus." The duo went on to argue about going through TSA together recently, after Mark's PreCheck expired and Kelly was forced to wait for him.

"The line was too slow, and he got irritated with me!" Kelly told the audience. "And I said, 'No, no, no, this isn't the part where you're irritated with me because the line is too long. This is the part where you say, 'Thank you, honey, I'm sorry that I'm making you wait in this line.'" Mark couldn't believe his ears after hearing his wife's story.

"You go through life, 30 years you know somebody. And then when they tell a story, it's like, 'Who are you?' Because I was there, and she was there, and the perspective is so different." Kelly then joked: "The airport divorce is what we are definitely getting." After a morning of bickering, Mark couldn't help but make a quip about their unique dynamic.

"We're having a day today," he admitted. "Just watching married people quarrel on TV. It's fun! Mom and Dad, fighting again!" Kelly and Mark have been married since 1996, when they eloped in Las Vegas a year after meeting on the set of the soap opera All My Children. They went on to welcome kids Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22 together.

The co-stars have openly discussed divorce on-air in the past, including in a segment where Kelly shared a study explaining that men struggle more with the emotional toll of a breakup. "I know if you and I broke up, you would absolutely fall apart, completely," she told Mark on the show, to which he simply replied, "That's true."