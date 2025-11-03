Steph McGovern shares family life update about her 'little girl' in new photos

Steph McGovern has given a candid update on her daughter amid a hectic schedule and a number of exciting projects in the pipeline. The 43-year-old presenter took to her Instagram to share a slew of pictures from a recent holiday where she shared an update on her rarely-seen 5-year-old daughter: "After a crazy couple of months of non-stop work and hardly seeing my family…this hol was much needed…hanging out together on the beach and in the pool, reading great books by fab authors, drinking/eating my fave hol beverages and snacks, barely looking at my phone (!) and most importantly of all: crafting/exploring/playing with my little girl….who will soon be 6 years old!!!"

"Time goes sooooo fast. This holiday was a great reminder about the need to slow down every so often, which I am rubbish at," she added, finishing the caption. Steph has chosen to keep her young daughter and partner out of the spotlight, but often updates fans on her progress as she moves through school as well as sharing honest comments about parenthood.

Most recently, in an exclusive interview with HELLO! she spoke candidly about parenting, saying: "I don't know if I've nailed the parenting thing… we're in the middle of that transition from reception to year one in school and it's thrown up challenges that I didn't know were going to be a thing," she previously told HELLO! in the interview. "It's been a new phase of our communication." The 43-year-old is gearing up for an exciting return to TV while simultaneously raising a six-year-old daughter with her partner.

© Instagram Steph regularly posts her daughter but keeps her identity hidden

She revealed that while she's currently tied up with a number of projects – including penning a second novel and taking over as co-host on BBC's Crimewatch – Steph reveals that family time with her rarely-seen daughter and partner, whom she keeps private, is still imperative. "Currently, I'm working weekends, which is a bit of a shame. But normally they would involve some type of dance class that my daughter goes to, a swimming lesson, and then in between, it's like a mix of things."