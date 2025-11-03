Meet Susanna Reid's three children

When she's not on our television screens, presenter Susanna Reid is busy being a mum to three boys. The Good Morning Britain presenter, 54, is the ultimate boy mum, sharing sons Sam, Finn and Jack with her ex-partner, journalist Dominic Cotton, 58. Susanna and Dominic parted ways in 2014 after 16 years together. Since their split, the couple have continued to co-parent together, with Susanna telling Fabulous magazine in 2017 it had been their "priority to make sure everything was as good as it can be for the children".

Now, her sons are all grown up and leaving the nest. "You cry your heart out because all that regular time with your children has gone," she opened up to The Mirror in December 2022 about her eldest leaving home. "It's really sad. Now they're all en route to leaving home, I want to enjoy time with them as much as I possibly can."

But even with her kids getting older, Susanna still carves out time to spend with them as a family. Just earlier this year, she revealed they all went clubbing together in Ibiza. In the same interview with Woman&Home in March, the presenter revealed her one rule when they all sit down to have dinner as a family each night: no phones.

"Even when someone says, 'What was that TV programme? I'll just check.' No!" While Susanna has kept her kids largely out of the spotlight growing up, the presenter has shared insight into her life as a single mum-of-three here and there over the years…

Susanna's son Sam

Susanna and Dominic welcomed their first son, Sam, in 2002. As of 2025, he is about 23. In October 2020, Sam left home to go and study at university. Speaking to You magazine in 2021, Susanna admitted she "did obviously cry when we dropped him off". However, despite being away from home, she would still speak to her eldest son over the phone. "Every time I've called he's answered immediately and he's wanted to talk," she told the outlet. "And I'm filled with love every time, because I think: 'OK, he's gone, but he's not gone gone. He still wants to feel that connection."

© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Susanna and Dominic's share three sons

Susanna's son Finn

Susanna welcomed her second son, Finn, in 2004. As of 2025, Finn is about 21. Not much has been made public about her middle son, with the star not sharing about her children on her social media accounts.

Susanna's son Jack

The youngest of Susanna and Dominic's sons is Jack, who is around 20 years old. The exes welcomed their third son in 2005. Like her other sons, not much has been made public about Jack. In March 2022, the presenter announced she was stepping back from any "extra work" to be there for her then-teenage boys, who were completing their GCSE and A levels. Susanna told The Sun's Fabulous magazine, "It is really important for me that I am present."