Steph McGovern makes amusing pregnancy comment amid exciting career update

Steph McGovern is gearing up for the TV Choice awards on Monday, sharing her choice of outfit to Instagram at the weekend – and it's stunning.

Taking to her Stories, the down-to-earth star re-shared the image of a gorgeous yellow suit, thanking fans for their feedback on her look. She also made a candid comment about her first choice outfit, writing: "The decision has been made."

Steph went on: "Thanks for your help. Long dress won the vote, but I tried alone I had looked about 7 months pregnant (which I'm not).

"Suit came second and I had this cracker in my wardrobe from this shoot a few years ago."

Steph's popular daytime show, Steph's Packed Lunch, ended at the end of last year after being cancelled by Channel 4. It was, however, nominated for a BAFTA, as well as the TV Choice award for Best Daytime Show.

Explaining the decision to cancel the show, the broadcaster stated: "With audience habits changing quicker than ever, we have to make difficult decisions about which programmes to invest in to best drive our digital-first strategy and we have decided not to recommission Steph's Packed Lunch when its existing production contract ends in December 2023.

"We remain as committed as ever to our mission to help level up the TV industry outside London and to our 50% origination out-of-London target. We will be reinvesting the budget previously committed to Steph's Packed Lunch into other nations and regions productions."

Busy mum Steph now juggles a podcast and other projects alongside raising her four-year-old daughter, whose name she has never publicly revealed.

Notorious for keeping her life with her partner and their child private, the star nonetheless delighted fans recently when she shared a rare mother-daughter photo. It wasn't a snap of herself with her little girl, however, but with her own mum, with whom she enjoys a close bond.

The pair spent some quality time together, going by train to Middlesbrough, where Steph is from. The TV presenter shared the sweet snap with her mum, which saw them sitting together at a train table, her mum smiling as she looked at the camera, holding her phone and with a novel in the table in front of her.

Closer to the camera, Steph grinned, with her 2024 diary in one hand. "Back to Boro with my mum," she captioned the picture, adding a timestamp of 12:51.

Later, she shared another photo from the Strictly Come Dancing live tour, which took place in Newcastle that evening. Steph has previously paid a heartfelt tribute to her mum, when she shared a series of snaps with her mum to mark Mother's Day, and wrote: "Happy Mother's Day Mam.

"From collecting twigs in the woods in Middlesbrough to going to Boro football matches together to tasting a bit of the high life at Buckingham Palace for the Queen's Garden Party... We've had some cracking times…" The adorable photos, which included some from Steph's childhood, sparked a huge reaction from fans – with many commenting on the similarities between mother and daughter.