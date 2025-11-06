David Harbour's future in Hollywood confirmed after Lily Allen drama

It’s been an intense month for David Harbour. His ex-wife, Lily Allen, released her new album West End Girl on October 24, which delves into the breakdown of their marriage. The couple, who tied the knot in 2020, confirmed their separation in February 2025. Now, the actor is also facing allegations of bullying and harassment from his Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown, reportedly filed with Netflix. Despite the recent controversy, David's future in Hollywood appears secure, as he has been cast in a new true-crime drama titled Evil Genius. Courtney Cox is set to direct the new thriller produced by Aggregate Films and August Night. Written by Courtenay Miles, the work is inspired by the true-crime documentary series from Barbara Schroeder and Trey Borzillieri. David will star alongside Patricia Arquette, Michael Chernus, Garrett Dillahunt, Danielle Macdonald, Tom McCarthy, Gregory Alan Williams, Ryan Eggold, Owen Teague, and Harlow Jane.

"I’ve been fascinated by Evil Genius since I first saw the documentary," shared Courtney. "It’s stranger than fiction. At moments darkly funny and yet deeply emotional. A story about love, loneliness, manipulation, and the people on the fringes who get pulled into something much bigger than themselves." Production is currently underway in New Jersey.

© Getty David Harbour was married to Lily Allen

"Evil Genius is definitely going on my watchlist," said HELLO!'s Acting TV & Film Editor Nicky Morris. "The series is penned by Courtenay Miles, who knows how to make gripping crime dramas. The WGA nominee has a number of brilliant dramas on her CV, from Mindhunter to Gone Girl. And what a cast! With Friends icon Courtney Cox, Stranger Things star David Harbour and Severance's Patricia Arquette, Evil Genius has some serious star power behind it."

© Netflix David is known for his role as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things

David boasts an impressive array of credentials under his belt. He earned a Critics Choice Award and received nominations for a Golden Globe and two Emmys for his acclaimed performance in Netflix’s Stranger Things. On Broadway, he received a Tony Award nomination for his work in the revival of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? The actor recently wrapped production on Violent Night 2 for Universal and is set to begin filming Behemoth, directed by Tony Gilroy and co-starring Pedro Pascal. He will also appear in HBO’s upcoming series DTF St. Louis, and starred in Marvel’s Thunderbolts.

During a recent interview with Esquire, David was asked whether at 50, he would change anything about his life. "That's such a hard question – the question of regret, or something," the actor said "I would change either everything or nothing. You either accept your path completely and realise that even the pain and the slip-ups and the mistakes are all part of the journey, and that there's truth and growth, wisdom and deeper empathy and connection in all that. It's kind of like a house of cards, the minute you try to change one thing you kind of have to change it all."