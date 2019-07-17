Lily Allen fans had HILARIOUS reaction to her brother Alfie Allen's Emmy nomination Remember Lily Allen's song Alfie? How times have changed!

Game of Thrones received a record-breaking amount of Emmy nominations for season eight of the hugely popular fantasy series, and Alfie Allen is among those to have been nominated Outstanding Supporting Actor along with his co-stars, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Peter Dinklage. The actor, who played Theon Greyjoy in the show, told EW that it was an "honour" to be nominated. He explained: "I wasn't expecting [the nomination], it's incredible. There are a lot of actors I admire in that category, just to be there is amazing, just came home now with my dog and letting it sink in. It's just an honour, man, it's just amazing."

While fans praised Alfie for the exciting news, others were discuss Lily Allen's 2006 song Alfie, which criticises her little brother on his lazy behaviour and encourages him to get a job. Speaking about the song in the wake of his nomination, one person tweeted: "Imagine your famous pop star sister writes a whole... song literally named after you about what a stoner jobless loser you are, and then you become one of the best characters on the most popular TV show in the world and get an Emmy nomination for it."

Alfie has been nominated for his role as Theon

Another person added: "I somehow never put it together that 'Alfie' was about Alfie Allen and now I can't stop laughing about what a brutal sibling own it was." A third person tweeted that Alfie's real life situation was similar to the character of Theon, joking: "Isolated from his family, feels distant from his more famous older sister... Holy [expletive] Alfie Allen is just a modern Theon AU." Speaking about Alfie's initial reaction to the song, Lily previously told Pitchfork magazine: "At first he was really upset about it, because he thought that I was just pointing out all of his bad points and attacking him. I thought it was really flattering. I thought he'd be really, really happy because it proved to him how much I loved him, that I care about him, and I want him to do something with his life."

