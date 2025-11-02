David Harbour breaks silence on 'pain' and 'slip ups' amid Lily Allen divorce

David Harbour has broken his silence over "pain and the slip-ups and the mistakes" weeks after his ex-wife, Lily Allen, addressed the breakdown of their marriage in her new album: West End Girl. Taking place in September before Lily's album dropped on 24 October, David was interviewed by Esquire about the final season of Stranger Things – the Netflix series that propelled him to fame. During the interview, he was asked whether at 50, if he would change anything about his life.

"That's such a hard question – the question of regret, or something," the actor said "I would change either everything or nothing. You either accept your path completely and realise that even the pain and the slip-ups and the mistakes are all part of the journey, and that there's truth and growth, wisdom and deeper empathy and connection in all that. It's kind of like a house of cards, the minute you try to change one thing you kind of have to change it all."

The comments come after the couple's divorce after four years of marriage. In December last year, the singer hinted at spending Christmas alone, then, in February 2025, reports that the pair had split surfaced. In October, Lily dropped a surprise album – her first in seven years – where she detailed intimate details about the couple's open relationship and accusations of cheating.

Bombshells on Lily's new album

The English singer and songwriter released her album, West End Girl, on Friday, October 24. The 40-year-old's first album in seven years detailed the breakdown of her marriage with her ex-husband. In a conversation with Perfect magazine, Lily shared that making West End Girl "was incredibly manic" and "emotionally traumatic."

In two songs on the album, "Tennis" and "Madeline," the singer references a woman named "Madeline." She sings: "I can't get my head round how you've been playing tennis / If it was just sex, I wouldn't be jealous / You won't play with me and who's Madeline?" Later, Lily continues: "If it was just sex I wouldn’t be jealous / You won't play with me and who the [expletive] is Madeline?"

In another interview with Interview magazine, she was asked whether she was on a "revenge tour." She responded: "It isn't. I mean, I wrote this record in 10 days in December..." Adding: "We all go through breakups and it's always ******* brutal. But I don't think it's that often that you feel inclined to write about it while you're in it."