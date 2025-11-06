Viewers praise 'outstanding' crime drama after anticipated return

The BBC's hit crime drama, Shetland, returned to screens with its anticipated tenth season on Wednesday night, and viewers have given their verdict on social media. The long-running series, originally based on the novels by Ann Cleeves, stars Ashley Jensen and Alison O'Donnell as detective duo DI Ruth Calder and DI Alison ''Tosh'' McIntosh as they investigate murders on the titular Scottish islands. Ashley, known for her roles in Extras, Agatha Raisin and Ugly Betty, has starred on the show since season eight, taking over from Douglas Henshall after he left his role as DI Jimmy Pérez at the end of series seven.
Viewers praised the show's "terrific" season 10 premiere
What have viewers said about the show?
The premiere episode has gone down well with fans of the show, who praised the drama's return as "terrific" and "brilliant" on social media. One person penned on X: "Love the terrific first episode…that's Weds tv sorted for the next weeks," while another added: "So glad #Shetland is back and that was a strong first episode!"
Other fans hailed the two leading women, Ashley Jensen and Alison O'Donnell's performances, writing: "LOVE seeing two powerhouse women at the helm of this outstanding program," while another praised Ashley's introduction to the show, adding: "I LOVE Shetland! Ashley Jensen was an inspired choice!!!"
The series follows detective duo DI Calder and DI Tosh
What is Shetland season 10 about?
The acclaimed murder-mystery drama follows detective duo Calder and Tosh as they investigate crimes on the titular Scottish islands. In the new episodes, the detectives are drawn to a remote village following the sinister murder of an elderly woman. As they dig into the case, "shocking, long-buried secrets rise to the surface with unexpected consequences for all – including the team," teases the synopsis.
The investigation takes Calder and Tosh to the isolated hamlet of Lunniswick, where the body of the retired social worker Eadie Tulloch has been out in the elements for a number of days. The synopsis continues: "A picture of loneliness begins to emerge as Eadie had not spoken to her son Ed in years. Old friend Arthur Mair is too busy caring for his ailing wife Lana, while their house is full with daughter Isobel, her struggling husband Tom, and their heavily pregnant teenager, Jess having recently moved in.
"Attentive local Colin Waite turns Calder and Tosh's focus to David Powell, an anxious, young neighbour with a troubled past. His overly protective mum, Gina, blocks all questions while trying to figure out what her son is hiding. Suspecting the residents of Lunniswick are holding back about their relationships with Eadie, Calder and Tosh begin to unravel a complicated web of lies. Worse still, there’s a personal link to the case for one of the team, testing loyalty to the limits."
The series is originally based on Ann Cleeves' hugely popular novel series
Why watch Shetland?
This BAFTA-winning crime drama has been on our screens for 12 years – and it's not hard to see why. The show, originally based on Ann Cleeves' hugely popular novel series, is adapted by acclaimed screenwriter David Kane, whose previous TV credits include hit dramas Rebus and Foyle's War. The series has also attracted some major guest stars over the years, from Anna Chancellor and Ciarán Hinds to Gemma Chan and Brian Cox, while its main cast of stars have often been praised for their performances.
Ashley Jensen and Alison O'Donnell are both brilliant as unstoppable crime solvers, DI Calder and DI Tosh, and while fans undoubtedly miss Douglas Henshall, the addition of Ashley has breathed new life into the drama.
New episodes air weekly on BBC One and iPlayer
How to watch Shetland
Shetland season ten began on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 5 November 2025. New episodes will air weekly.