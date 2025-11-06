Viewers praise 'outstanding' crime drama after anticipated return

The series follows detective duo DI Calder and DI Tosh

The acclaimed murder-mystery drama follows detective duo Calder and Tosh as they investigate crimes on the titular Scottish islands. In the new episodes, the detectives are drawn to a remote village following the sinister murder of an elderly woman. As they dig into the case, "shocking, long-buried secrets rise to the surface with unexpected consequences for all – including the team," teases the synopsis.

The investigation takes Calder and Tosh to the isolated hamlet of Lunniswick, where the body of the retired social worker Eadie Tulloch has been out in the elements for a number of days. The synopsis continues: "A picture of loneliness begins to emerge as Eadie had not spoken to her son Ed in years. Old friend Arthur Mair is too busy caring for his ailing wife Lana, while their house is full with daughter Isobel, her struggling husband Tom, and their heavily pregnant teenager, Jess having recently moved in.

"Attentive local Colin Waite turns Calder and Tosh's focus to David Powell, an anxious, young neighbour with a troubled past. His overly protective mum, Gina, blocks all questions while trying to figure out what her son is hiding. Suspecting the residents of Lunniswick are holding back about their relationships with Eadie, Calder and Tosh begin to unravel a complicated web of lies. Worse still, there’s a personal link to the case for one of the team, testing loyalty to the limits."