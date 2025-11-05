Meet Shetland star Ashley Jensen's actor husband you'll recognise from Vera

Actress Ashley Jensen is back on our screens as the beloved lead detective Ruth Calder in season ten of the hit BBC crime drama Shetland. The actress, who took over from Douglas Henshall in 2023, returns opposite Alison O'Donnell's DI Alison McIntosh for a new instalment that explores the "sinister" death of an elderly woman. When the body of a retired social worker is found, Calder and Tosh are tasked with unravelling a complex web of secrets. Ashley is a familiar face on our screens thanks to her various roles in major TV shows like Extras, Agatha Raisin and After Life, but did you know that her partner is also a TV star? Keep reading to find out more…

Who is Ashley Jensen's actor husband?

Ashley is married to actor and director Kenny Doughty, who is best known for his role as DS Aiden Healy opposite Brenda Blethnyn in ITV's Vera. The actor, 50, portrayed the character for eight years before announcing his departure in March 2023. You may also recognise Kenny, who hails from South Yorkshire, from his role as Sean in Sky's drama Stella, which was created by and stars Ruth Jones. Most recently, Kenny played Chris in the Channel 5 mystery drama The Au Pair, opposite Sally Bretton.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Ashley and Kenny got married in 2023

When did Ashley Jensen marry Kenny Doughty?

Ashley and Kenny tied the knot in 2023, with the ceremony reportedly taking place at Priston Mill, in the Duchy of Cornwall's Newton Park Estate, near Bath.

© Stuart Wood/ITV Kenny starred as DS Aiden Healy opposite Brenda Blethyn's Vera Stanhope in Vera

How did Ashley Jensen and Kenny Doughty meet?

The couple have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, so it's unclear when they first met. However, it's thought they may have first crossed paths while filming the BBC One drama Love, Lies and Records in 2017, where Ashley starred as registrar Kate Dickenson and Kenny played her colleague and love interest, Rick Severs.

WATCH: Love, Lies and Records Trailer

The pair were first photographed together in Bath in August 2021, and since then, Kenny has frequently shown his support for Ashley's work on social media. In October 2023, he shared a post celebrating her Shetland debut, writing: "Looking forward to this! 1st November BBC 1 at 9pm. #bbc #drama #crimedrama #shetland."

In June this year, Kenny made a trip to visit Ashley on set, posting a picture on Instagram of the show's director. "Lovely set visit on Shetland and this director. Ruth Carney is one of the best! X" read the caption.

In September, he also shared a picture of Ashley opposite Harry Potter actress Shirley Henderson to promote their new TV adaptation of book trilogy Wax Fruit.

Who was Ashley's first husband Terrence Beesley?

Ashley was previously married to fellow actor Terrence Beesley, who was known for his role as Buxton in ITV's historical drama Victoria. The pair first met in 1999 when working on a London theatre production of King Lear and tied the knot in 2007. Two years later, they welcomed their son, Francis.

© David M. Benett Terence and Ashley were together for 18 years

In 2017, the news of Terrence's sad death was announced, and a later inquest found he had taken his own life. Ashley released a statement to Avon Coroner's Court in 2018, which read: "I was extremely shocked by what happened that night and I will never ever forget it. Terry and I had been together for 18 years but I had no idea he was capable of what he did."

Shetland season 10 airs on BBC One on Wednesday 5 November.