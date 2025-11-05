'Outstanding' 5-part crime drama with Shetland and Line of Duty stars is a November must-watch

The true crime drama follows real-life activist and reformed Neo-Nazi, Matthew Collins

The true crime drama follows real-life activist and reformed Neo-Nazi, Matthew Collins, and his work to stop the radicalisation of young men. Set in the lead up to the Brexit Referendum, the story follows Collins as he sets out to infiltrate and derail a dangerous far-right group.

The synopsis continues: "We'll see him identify a Far Right Neo-Nazi group marking itself out with a youthful clean-cut image, hell bent on creating race war. His modus operandi is to infiltrate such organisations by running moles, or walk-ins, with the goal of publishing information online about their activities to expose and fracture them. In spite of repeated attempts he wasn't able to break into this particular group. Consequently, they continued to grow in strength relatively unchecked until the horrific murder of an MP Jo Cox brought their potential into sharp focus and they became the first Far Right organisation to be banned by the government since the Second World War.

"Although the marches and the social media posts stopped Collins knew the group would only have been driven underground and that he had probably lost all chance of getting information from within. Until one day in March 2017 when he received an email from someone claiming to be a member. A mole ready to talk about a horrific plan to murder a second MP."