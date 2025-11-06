Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Behind the making of Celebrity Race Across the World, according to the cameraman who sees it all
From sleepless nights to safety checks, the crew reveal the behind-the-scenes effort that makes the hit BBC adventure show possible

Tyler West, Molly Rainford, Harleymoon Kemp, Roman Kemp, Anita Rani, Balvinder Singh Nazran, Dylan Llewellyn and Jackie Llewellyn© Studio Lambert/BBC
Abby Allen
Abby AllenTV writer
2 minutes ago
Celebrity Race Across the World is finally back on our screens, and we cannot wait to see what's in store for the next round of participants. Swapping their lives of luxury for a backpack and no phone, the show tracks four celebrity duos as they make their way through an unfamiliar part of the world. This season, which airs on Thursday 6 November, sees the pairs navigate their way across the undiscovered Caribbean and Pacific coast of Central America, covering 5,900km from Isla Mujeres, Mexico, to Península de La Guajira, Colombia. This year's contestants include broadcaster Anita Rani and her dad, Bal; Derry Girls actor Dylan Llewellyn and his mum, Jackie; presenter and DJ Tyler West and his actor-singer partner, Molly Rainford; and broadcaster Roman Kemp and his sister, singer-songwriter Harleymoon.

As a fan of the show, I'm always intrigued by what happens behind the making of the series – which sees a film crew follow the duos as they travel through remote parts of the world with just their brains and a map. Speaking at a Q&A event ahead of the release, the makers – series producer Phil Lewis and embedded producer/director Lewis Price, who was partnered with Roman and Harleymoon – revealed just how much effort goes into the show, and how the route is actually created…

Tyler West, Molly Rainford, Harleymoon Kemp, Roman Kemp, Anita Rani, Balvinder Singh Nazran, Dylan Llewellyn and Jackie Llewellyn© Studio Lambert/BBC

How is Celeb Race Across the World made?

Phil: "As series producer, I oversee the casting, the routes, health and safety – basically we are pretty much looking after the whole series. There's many of us, but looking after the whole series together.

"In terms of choosing this route, we're always looking for one that will take around 32 days, so a journey that will take that length of time. As well as something that will take in different landscapes, different cultures, that will really get us to go on a physical journey through the sea, through the jungle. So making sure that it is a route that has diversity and that everything in the series has an arc – but also that every episode has an identity. 

"So with Central America, we conceived it as a route around the Caribbean, just something that feels like it's got a beginning and an end. So we start at the top of the land area of the Caribbean and follow it the whole way around to the other side of the Caribbean.

"We have a team on the ground on location and we also have a team in London, who are working when we're sleeping. The race never stops, so we've always got someone there."

Roman Kemp and Harleymoon Kemp© BBC/Studio Lambert

What do the cameramen do on Celeb Race Across the World?

Lewis: "Actually, filming it, producing it is about 20 per cent of the role. 50 per cent was telling Harley to look both ways across the road.

One of the things that I enjoy about the role on Race is that you really are managing a team, looking out for everyone there, making sure that you're getting all the things that you need to produce. This is an absolute team effort."

Harleymoon: "And can I just add, because I know everyone's like, 'Oh, we've got a camera crew following you.' They're sleeping on the floor with us. They're everywhere that we are. It's not like TV where people get their luxury rooms while we're on the bus. Lewis was taking the hits as much as we were."

Roman Kemp and Harleymoon Kemp© BBC/Studio Lambert

Lewis, what was it like travelling with Roman and Harleymoon?

Lewis: "We're best mates now! I think you've obviously got the partnership that you see on screen. But I really do think that the pair, the team, is really the makeup of those two and the producer director – that's the three of us, the people doing their sleeping on the floor or going on the buses. You know, my role is doing exactly what they do all the time."

Jackie Llewellyn and Dylan Llewellyn© BBC/Studio Lambert

Who is involved in the behind-the-scenes filming of Celebrity Race Across the World?

Phil: "With each team, there is the Lewis, the producer director, who also has with them an assistant producer, who does sound, and the entire time, I think I must get about 2,000 WhatsApps every day explaining what they're doing, where they are, what decisions they're making. So that we in the production team, the checkpoint and in London, can follow the story of what's going on, to make sure that – just like any production and just like any story – any thread that is started is finished. 

"Stories have beginnings, middles and ends. And these guys, usually these guys are fantastic, but they're also sleeping in bus stations and probably having two meals a day, if that (maybe crisps and custard creams). So we're keeping an eye on the story arc and that involves us getting a lot of WhatsApps from the team on the ground with them. 

"They also have a support vehicle with a driver. We've got what we call an MSA, a multi-skilled agent, who does security and he's also a medic, should anything happen. 

"So every time anyone gets on a bus, stays in a hotel, crosses the road, there's someone out there looking after their safety. They're walking through dodgy parts, they're keeping an eye, looking around them. 

"And then on top of that, we've got a researcher and a fixer. The fixer is someone who speaks the local language. I'll be running on getting release forms of everyone, getting location releases, and our researcher is also picking up GPS, so communicating with the PD, saying they'll be in the support vehicle. They'll travel ahead of the bus so then someone is there to pick them up. On the other end, Lewis is on that bus. So it's a huge amount of logistics within the team, and then we've got five [pairs] going on at the same time, making sure that all that happens."

Roman Kemp and Harleymoon Kemp© BBC/Studio Lambert

What happens when the producers know contestants are going wrong?

Lewis: "I think it makes great TV. I think all PDs are different, but my preference is to know everything about where they're heading or where they might head. I'm a bit of a map nerd, so I'll check things out, I'll be looking at the timetable, so the moment they're making a wrong decision, I'll be able to know that. And that means I'll be able to feel where things are going to head. If I didn't know and found out we were on the wrong bus, I think I'd just be as perplexed as they were. So I'll go through the trauma a bit earlier than they do!"

Harleymoon: "It's something everyone asks like, 'Surely you can get a hint or you know that you're going in the wrong direction.' I don't know if they audition these camera crew as actors, but we knew nothing. They genuinely are really detached from you as contestants. So I know everyone thinks, 'Surely they must help you out here and there' but there's nothing. You feel like you're on your own, and they're set back just filming you."

Lewis: "And to caveat that, if they're going to do something that's stupidly dangerous, we do stop them. And we've got the multi-skilled agents making sure that we should be safe."

Balvinder Singh Nazran and Anita Rani© BBC/Studio Lambert

What are the checkpoints used for? Are they to charge physical or mental batteries?

Lewis: "Yeah, it's just a chance to recoup and chat to the wider teams. Feeding back about story arcs, and if we're covering what we were expecting to cover. A chance to see what we achieved, what new stories came up. But mentally recharging is definitely top of the list."

Tyler West and Molly Rainford© BBC/Studio Lambert

Is the Celebrity Race Across the World route tested before?

Phil: "We send someone on a recce of the route before we go on it. It's someone who has no idea of where they're going so they have the same experience as the contributors in the programme. They go on the route – again with security and a medic and also someone from production – and they basically work out all of the logistics that we need to know of how they can do that route. 

"What they spend on that recce gives us an idea of what budget we should give the contributors in the race as well. They can obviously top that up along the way, so we try and work it out so it's tight but not so tight that they can't enjoy themselves but not so generous that it's easy. It's a difficult calculation."

Celebrity Race Across the World airs on BBC One at 8pm on 6 November.

