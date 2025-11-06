Behind the making of Celebrity Race Across the World, according to the cameraman who sees it all

Celebrity Race Across the World is finally back on our screens, and we cannot wait to see what's in store for the next round of participants. Swapping their lives of luxury for a backpack and no phone, the show tracks four celebrity duos as they make their way through an unfamiliar part of the world. This season, which airs on Thursday 6 November, sees the pairs navigate their way across the undiscovered Caribbean and Pacific coast of Central America, covering 5,900km from Isla Mujeres, Mexico, to Península de La Guajira, Colombia. This year's contestants include broadcaster Anita Rani and her dad, Bal; Derry Girls actor Dylan Llewellyn and his mum, Jackie; presenter and DJ Tyler West and his actor-singer partner, Molly Rainford; and broadcaster Roman Kemp and his sister, singer-songwriter Harleymoon.
As a fan of the show, I'm always intrigued by what happens behind the making of the series – which sees a film crew follow the duos as they travel through remote parts of the world with just their brains and a map. Speaking at a Q&A event ahead of the release, the makers – series producer Phil Lewis and embedded producer/director Lewis Price, who was partnered with Roman and Harleymoon – revealed just how much effort goes into the show, and how the route is actually created…
Celebrity Race Across the World airs on BBC One at 8pm on 6 November.