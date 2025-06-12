Race Across the World crowns its winners in tense 'best ever' final

It was the final of Race Across The World on Wednesday, and as mother and son duo Caroline and Tom were crowned its winners, fans took to social media to hail it the 'best ever final'.

After a thrilling race 14,100km (8,761-miles) across Asia, it was housewife Caroline, 60, and her 21-year-old son Tom who were the first to reach the final checkpoint in Kanniyakumari, the southernmost tip of mainland India, where they claimed their £20,000 prize.

Competing against four other teams on the BBC show, Caroline and Tom raced against the clock to find Vattakottai Fort, where the final sign-in book was waiting.

First reactions

As they wrote their names in the book, Tom said: "That's a really good feeling, I'm lost for words, I can't believe it.

"Fifty-one days racing through countries I never thought I’d go to.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert Race Across the World winners Tom and Caroline

"I never thought we'd come this far, I never thought we'd achieve so much and I've never been prouder of my mum – she got me through it."

Reflecting on their win, Tom said the race was “the best experience of my life”, while Caroline said: “We’ve learnt so much, we’ve enjoyed it and to actually win it as well as to have the experience is the best thing that could have happened to us.”

Taking to Instagram, one fan wrote: "The best ever final, well done everyone". Meanwhile, another commented: "Couldn’t decide who I wanted to win! Loved them all but so pleased for Caroline and Tom what a lovely mother and son adventure".

Who were the runners-up?

The winning pair began the last leg in the lead, six hours and 54 minutes ahead of second-place sisters Elizabeth and Letitia, who ended up only coming just 19 minutes behind Caroline and Tom.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert Elizabeth and Letitia fiished just 19 minutes after the winners

Teenage couple Fin and Sioned came third, while brothers Brian and Melvyn arrived in fourth place, three hours and five minutes behind the winners.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert Sioned and Fin finished third

The finalists began their descent from the seventh checkpoint in Panaji, Goa, with just over 1,000km (600 miles) to travel across the southern Indian states to reach the finish line.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert Brothers Brian and Melvin came fourth

Speaking to the BBC just before their win, Caroline was asked if she'd recommend the experience.

"Absolutely," she said. "There are a lot of joyful moments. There are things at home that you might avoid talking about, to avoid conflict or confrontation, you face here, and you overcome it all, and it ends up being brilliant and there’s such an understanding between the teams."

The contestants covered more than 14,000km over 51 days, moving through parts of China, Nepal and India.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert Caroline, Tom, Elizabeth, Letitia, Fin, Sioned, Yin, Gaz, Brian and Melvin

The teams will reunite for a special episode airing at 9pm on Wednesday 18 June on BBC One, where they will reflect on the race and the impact it has had on their lives.

How to watch?

All eight episodes of Race Across The World are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.