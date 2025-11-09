Strictly bids farewell to fan-favourite couple following moving Remembrance pro dance

Strictly viewers tuned in for another fabulous evening in the ballroom on 8 November, but the journey came to an end for one couple who failed to survive the dreaded dance-off on Sunday. It was the end of the road for Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and his professional partner, Karen Hauer, who left the competition after facing Ru Paul's Drag Race UK star La Voix and her partner Aljaž Škorjanec in the dance off. Both couples performed their routines again with La Voix and Aljaž reprising their Foxtrot to 'Make Your Own Kind of Music' by Cass Elliot, before Harry and Karen took to the floor with their Samba to 'Samba' by Gloria Estefan.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts. Head judge Shirley Ballas chose to save La Voix and Aljaž, as did Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood. Motsi Mabuse, who had the casting vote this week, was not required to vote; however, she did tell host Tess Daly that she also would have saved La Voix and Aljaž.

© BBC/Guy Levy Harry faced La Voix in the dance-off

Harry bids farewell to the Strictly ballroom

Having been voted out of the competition, former Commonwealth sprinter Harry spoke to Tess about his experience on the show. "I think, first things, I just want to thank Karen, genuinely, you have given me an opportunity to shine. You've understood my crazy brain. I'm such a logical person, trying to dance - and obviously doing what I do - Olympic sprinter, Gladiator - now I'm trying to be a dancer," he said.

© BBC/Guy Levy Harry Aikenes-Aryeetey waved goodbye to Strictly

"I just want to thank you so much for the time and effort, the hard work that you've given to me. You show up, you turn out," he continued. "I want to thank everyone here. Literally, this has been a dream come true. This is a celebration. It's a celebration."

The star, who shares five-year-old daughter Aubreé-Isla with his wife Lauren, added: "I spoke to my daughter and she didn't like seeing her dad sad, and when she saw me sad last week, she was like, 'Daddy what's wrong?' and I wanted to show everyone that, no matter what happens, there's always a silver lining. But this is an experience for me. So, thank you for this lovely gift, and at the end of the day, we carry on, we give it to them, and we continue to shine."

© BBC/Guy Levy The couple received a score of 30 from the judges for their Samba

Karen was also asked to speak about her journey with Harry. "I am extremely proud. We've had the best time. You're such a gentleman, you're a hard worker, you listen, and you get into those times where I don't know what you were thinking, but you know what? I loved you in every kind of way because of the person that you are, and it was an honour to teach you, so thank you so much," the Venezuelan-American professional dancer said to her partner.

Moving professional routine

Sunday's results show also featured two guest musical performances. The show fell on Remembrance Sunday, which was marked by a group performance set to Sam Fender's 'Remember My Name', which saw the Strictly pros accompanied by The Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment.

© BBC/Guy Levy The Strictly pros were joined in the ballroom by The Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment.

James Morrison also performed a rendition of his new single 'Fight Another Day', which was accompanied by a routine from pro dancers Jowita Pryzstał and Neil Jones.

© BBC/Guy Levy James Morrison performed 'Fight Another Day'

The remaining eight couples will take to the dancefloor once again when Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 6:25 pm on Saturday 15 November, with the results show on Sunday 16 November at 7:15 pm. Both of this weekend's episodes are available to watch now via BBC iPlayer.