Strictly Come Dancing 2025: Leaderboard revealed for show's seventh week

Lewis performed a sultry cha-cha-cha

It was a busy night of dancing, with viewers treated to the usual mix of ballroom and Latin routines. As we've mentioned, Vicky was dancing a tango to The Fate of Ophelia, while Amber had a salsa to You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real). Meanwhile, Lewis Cope, who achieved the first perfect score of the series last week, danced a cha-cha-cha to I Like It Like That by Pete Rodriguez.

Karen Carney continued her recent strong streak, with the former Lioness dancing a Charleston to a remix of Diana Ross' Upside Down and Aretha Franklin's Think. Doctor Who star Alex Kingston danced a traditional paso doble to Amparito Roca by Jaime Teixidor, while La Voix performed a foxtrot to Cass Elliot's Make Your Own Kind of Music.

For her Couple's Choice, Balvinder Sopal performed to Ed Sheeran's recent hit, Sapphire, while George Clarke wowed with his Viennese waltz to Queen's Somebody to Love. The night was closed by Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey who performed a samba to the Gloria Estefan hit of the same name.