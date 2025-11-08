Strictly Come Dancing 2025: Leaderboard revealed for show's seventh week

Strictly Come Dancing has delivered plenty of surprises over the past few weeks, but during its seventh week, the biggest one came when Vicky Pattison topped the leaderboard. The former Geordie Shore star and her partner, Kai Widdrington, were almost awarded a perfect score as they danced the tango to Taylor Swift'sThe Fate of Ophelia. The pair were one point ahead of Love Island star Amber Davies, who danced a triumphant salsa to iconic disco track, You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) by Sylvester.
Leaderboard in full
Vicky & Kai – 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)
Amber & Nikita – 38 (9, 10, 9, 10)
Karen & Carlos – 35 (8, 10, 8, 9)
Lewis & Katya – 35 (8, 9, 9, 9)
Balvinder & Julian – 34 (7, 9, 9, 9)
George & Alexis – 34 (8, 8, 9, 9)
Alex & Johannes – 30 (7, 8, 7, 8)
Harry & Karen – 30 (7, 8, 7, 8)
La Voix & Aljaz – 29 (6, 8, 7, 8)
Who danced what?
It was a busy night of dancing, with viewers treated to the usual mix of ballroom and Latin routines. As we've mentioned, Vicky was dancing a tango to The Fate of Ophelia, while Amber had a salsa to You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real). Meanwhile, Lewis Cope, who achieved the first perfect score of the series last week, danced a cha-cha-cha to I Like It Like That by Pete Rodriguez.
Karen Carney continued her recent strong streak, with the former Lioness dancing a Charleston to a remix of Diana Ross' Upside Down and Aretha Franklin's Think. Doctor Who star Alex Kingston danced a traditional paso doble to Amparito Roca by Jaime Teixidor, while La Voix performed a foxtrot to Cass Elliot's Make Your Own Kind of Music.
For her Couple's Choice, Balvinder Sopal performed to Ed Sheeran's recent hit, Sapphire, while George Clarke wowed with his Viennese waltz to Queen's Somebody to Love. The night was closed by Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey who performed a samba to the Gloria Estefan hit of the same name.
Who is in danger?
After spending several weeks towards the bottom of the leaderboard, could time be running out for La Voix and Aljaz? Even if it does, the drag queen has been seemingly taking over the show with auditions to replace Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, so potentially it'll just be so long, as opposed to farewell.
Balvinder's high scoring dance might mean that she's able to avoid her fourth dance-off, but with low scores could Alex and Harry end up facing their first time in the bottom two. Alex does generally seem to have a vocal fanbase, so the former Doctor Who star might be able to slip through.
Who went home last week?
Fans were thrilled with last week's Halloween special, but sadly the show ended for model Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola. The pair faced off against Balvinder and Julian, but the judges opted to save the EastEnders actress over Ellie, who had been dancing a tango to Lady Gaga's viral hit of last year, Abracadabra.
Reflecting on her journey, Ellie said how much fun she'd had dancing with Vito. "I've enjoyed it so much!" she said. "He is a kind person and all I wanted from day one. You have been so heartwarming, thank you to you [Vito]." Vito added that he will continue to dance with Ellie beyond the competition.