Strictly 2025 live: Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman front first show following bombshell announcement

- It's Icons Week on Strictly!
- First show since Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman confirmed exit
- Stefan Dennis withdrew earlier in the week after tearing his calf
20m ago
Another departure
Tess and Claudia's department wasn't the only exit-related news of the week. Despite getting through to Icons Week, Neighbours star Stefan Dennis has sadly had to pull out of the show after tearing his calf muscle.
55m ago
Welcome to Icons Week (and what a week!)
Hello! And welcome to our live coverage of Week 5 of Strictly Come Dancing. It's been a major week for Strictly news with the surprise announcement that Tess and Claud will be leaving at the end of the series!