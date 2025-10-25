Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Strictly 2025 live: Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman front first show following bombshell announcement
Subscribe
Strictly 2025 live: Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman front first show following bombshell announcement
Live:Updated20m ago

Strictly 2025 live: Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman front first show following bombshell announcement

Strictly Come Dancing is hosting Icons Week, but it comes in the wake of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman confirming their exit from the show

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly in matching white suits© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Guy Levy
Matthew Moore
Matthew MooreSenior Evening Writer
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Share this:
  • It's Icons Week on Strictly!
  • First show since Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman confirmed exit
  • Stefan Dennis withdrew earlier in the week after tearing his calf
Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
20m ago

Another departure

Tess and Claudia's department wasn't the only exit-related news of the week. Despite getting through to Icons Week, Neighbours star Stefan Dennis has sadly had to pull out of the show after tearing his calf muscle.

Share this:
Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
55m ago

Welcome to Icons Week (and what a week!)

Hello! And welcome to our live coverage of Week 5 of Strictly Come Dancing. It's been a major week for Strictly news with the surprise announcement that Tess and Claud will be leaving at the end of the series!

Share this:
Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more