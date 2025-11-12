DWTS 20th Birthday Party recap: Prince William makes cameo to cheer on Robert Irwin

It finally happened: Andy Richter, the comedian lovingly dubbed "the people's princess," who captured the hearts of fans around the world despite consistently garnering the lowest scores each week, finally ended what can only be described as a triumphant run on Dancing with the Stars that no one could have predicted at the onset of this already unprecedented season.

"I've said it a bunch," said Andy, 59, after learning that his nine-episode run had just come to an end. "It's changed my life. I'm a different person because of this show and because of this woman right here," he said, nodding to his pro partner, Emma Slater. "None of this would have happened without her. She knew how to use me. We created a thing together. It was just TikTok and dancing and it exploded. It's crazy. It's been wonderful. I certainly feel like a winner."

© Disney Comedian Andy Richter and pro Emma Slater perform in the first episode of season 34 of Dancing with the Stars

DWTS celebrated its belated birthday Tuesday night, as its quarterfinals episode celebrated the best of the reality ballroom dance competition with confetti-filled festivities where perfect scores were as plentiful as there were DWTS alums in attendance. All the stops were pulled out — Prince William even made an appearance (more on that later).

First, original DWTS host Tom Bergeron received a warm welcome back to the ballroom as a guest judge, five years after his abruptly exit over speaking out against the show's decision to cast President Donald Trump's former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Current co-host Alfonso Ribiero handed over the microphone to allow the OG host to say the first words of the evening. "I am thrilled to be here tonight. It's such a rush," Tom said later, as he hugged co-host Julianne Hough, who got choked up during her remarks welcoming him back. Tom used his final onscreen time at the end this episode to speak to ABC, the show's network, directly: "This show is setting ratings records again, so next season, bring back the results show," he said, referencing the two-show per week format that DWTS used to observe. "Let everyone vote."

And longtime members of the DWTS family made numerous references to the late judge Len Goodman, who helmed the DWTS judges desk from season 1 all the way to 2022, just months before he died of bone cancer. "None of this would have been possible without Len," judge Bruno Tonioli added. Judge Derek Hough, who began as a pro on the show before becoming a judge, recalled first meeting Len when he was just a teenager. "To sit in his seat — because it will forever be his seat — it's an honor," Derek said.

Here's how your favorite stars fared this week:

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten

Dance: Salsa to "It Takes Two" by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock (originally performed by actor and TV host Mario Lopez and pro Karina Smirnoff in season 3)

© Disney Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten perform on Dancing with the Stars for the show's 20th Birthday Party episode

Coming off her first 10 of the season last week, Elaine was ready to kick off the 20th birthday party with some energy. Mario is "a real showman," Elaine said of the performer of her original dance, reflecting on how he and Karina had "this electric chemistry together. And Alan and I have a really strong bond," she continued. "We are not holding back on any choreography. We are doing lifts because a little rib injury is not going to stop me. I plan on going the whole way." If that injury is still bothering Elaine at all, you couldn't tell from her face, which was all smiles throughout the number, full of spins, lifts and dips. "Elaine's a friend, but I have to stoically assess your dance," Tom warned. "And I just want to say.... that was really good," he exclaimed, jumping up and down and hugging his pal. Carrie Ann applauded Elaine's "resilience"; Derek dubbed her a "sizzling salsa queen."

Scores: Carrie Ann: 9, Derek: 9, guest judge Tom Bergeron: 9, Bruno: 9; Total: 36/40

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson

Dance: Foxtrot to "Footprints in the Sand" by Leona Lewis (originally performed by wildlife conservationist and Robert's sister Bindi Irwin and pro Derek Hough in season 21)

Robert, whose day job is a wildlife conservationist, was supposed to attend Prince William's annual environmental Earthshot Prize awards this past week in Rio de Janeiro, but had to tell the future King of England that he "couldn't make it" because he was still in the competition. No pressure. But apparently no hard feelings from the prince, who took some time to Zoom with Robert on camera, wishing him luck in the competition with some playful barbs. "We're really missing you, Robert," Prince William said. "Whist your twinkle toes are going off elsewhere, I need you down here. You guys have gotten a seriously good chance of winning it, so just the best of luck with the show."

Robert's dance was a nod to his sister Bindi's previous dance honoring their late father, Steve Irwin. "A part of me healed that day, so now I hope that Robert gets that same experience," Bindi said. If you had any doubts that Robert and Witney wouldn't deliver a gorgeous, lyrical and emotional performance, rest assured. Robert was every bit the leading man. And Bindi joined her brother for a cameo at the end, holding her brother's hand as a video clip of Steve holding baby Robert played on the dance floor. Robert dropped to his knees, visibly very emotional, at the sight of the projection, which he later revealed he didn't know was happening ahead of the performance. He landed the first perfect score of the season, leaving the 21-year-old speechless with tears rolling down his cheeks as the show cut to commercial. "Every time I step on that floor, I represent my dad, his message and what he stood for," he said. "I just want to make him proud. He's my hero."

Scores: Carrie Ann: 10, Derek: 10, guest judge Tom Bergeron: 10, Bruno: 10; Total: 40/40

Andy Richter and Emma Slater

Dance: Quickstep to "Puttin' on the Ritz" by Robbie Williams (originally performed by actor Jordan Fisher and pro Lindsay Arnold in season 25)

When Andy first began his DWTS journey and saw someone else perform the quickstep, his first thought was "ugh," the comedian recalled. "I was like, 'what is that? I don't want to do that." Thankfully now that the time had arrived, Andy had fully gotten hooked by the dancing bug. "This is an intimidating dance for sure, because it's right there in the name: it's quick," He added. "[But] it's salesmanship. And I happen to be a salesman, so get ready to buy, America." Donning old-school Vegas show attire, Andy's steps were, indeed, far and away the quickest they've been all season. He's improved yet again, despite what the lowest scores of the episode will tell you. "There is no greater honor or privilege than to watch someobody show up week after week, giving it his best even when it not may seem like you are going to be here," Carrie Ann said. "That's the courage that you display every week ... on top of that, this little man is turning into a dancer. Did you see that fancy footwork? That was a lot of choreography." As Derek put it, "You were moving, man." Tom recalled Len Goodman once making fun of Tom's attempt at a quickstep, which the late judge said was "better suited for America's Funniest Home Videos." But Andy's? "He would have loved yours," Tom said.

Scores: Carrie Ann: 8, Derek: 7, guest judge Tom Bergeron: 7, Bruno: 7; Total: 29/40

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach

Dance: Argentine Tango to "Ain't No Sunshine" by Bill Withers (originally performed by actor Milo Manheim and pro Witney Carson in season 27)

Dylan felt "a little all over the place" last week, but this week wanted to channel Milo's ability to both act within the performance and own the stage. And that he did: Most notably, Dylan executed some seriously difficult-looking lifts with ease (everyone say thank you to Daniella for another bout of iconic choreography). "That was your breakthrough moment by a longshot," Derek said. "When people ask me who im surprised about, I say 'Dylan.' Your improvement has been astonishing. The lifts were effortless." Tom said a first-time viewer could have mistaken Dylan for a pro, adding: "I know your brother is the actor, but you're a leading man."

Scores: Carrie Ann: 10, Derek: 10, guest judge Tom Bergeron: 10, Bruno: 10; Total: 40/40

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa

Dance: Cha Cha to "Get Up" by Ciara featuring Chamillionaire (originally performed by actor Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson in season 31)

Jordan grew up watching DWTS and would sometimes try to recreate them at home — so she was fully ready to rise to the occasion. "Wayne brady brought that spicy hot energy and that is so great because that is another side of me that i really want to dive deeper into." And that she did, with a confident, groovy performance that Bruno said "definitely brought sexy back into the cha cha cha." Carrie Ann was a bit more critical. "It was a strong dance, a little bit wild at times. The one note I want to tell you is that your shoulders are coming up when you are turning. I want you to work on that because you have been outstanding and I want you to continue this way." Derek, on the other hand, pointed out that there were so many "small things" that Jordan fixed from last week that the judges had offered as feedback.

Scores: Carrie Ann: 9, Derek: 10, guest judge Tom Bergeron: 9, Bruno: 9; Total: 37/40

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Foxtrot to "Singin' in the Rain" by Matthew Morrison (originally performed by TV host Nev Schulman and pro Jenna Johnson in season 29)

Last week was the first time Alix really felt "confidence in this space." Her goal this week was to deliver a "timeless" dance to honor her DWTS forefathers. "Getting lost in someone's joy: that's the key," Val said. "There's a certain level of excellence Alix demands from herself. But now she needs to surrender out there and really enjoy the moment." In old Hollywood glam, Alix exuded joy, humor and ease. "I think I went to ballroom heaven," Bruno said. "And yes, Len, I know: This is how you do it. You really captured the essence, the class, the beauty, the glamour, the sophistication of Hollywood's golden age." Carrie Ann applauded the was Alix has embraced "letting go" even as she is able to deliver on elegance and clean execution. "That was more than a dance," Tom added. "It was a chemistry class."

Scores: Carrie Ann: 10, Derek: 10, guest judge Tom Bergeron: 10, Bruno: 10; Total: 40/40

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas

Dance: Argentine Tango to "Cell Block Tango" from "Chicago The Musical" (originally performed by The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey and pro Val Chmerkovskiy in season 31)

Can a dance be precise and seductive at the same time? Whitney made a strong case for the answer being "yes" with a technical tango that Carrie Ann said was "an incredibly passionate and precise dance." "I was so swept away, Derek had to go 'Enter your score, Tom,'" the former host said. "I knew you were a ruthless killer," Bruno exclaimed. "Excuse me, honey. Best dancer tonight in my eyes." Bonus: After receiving the top scores last week, Whitney and Mark got immunity from the upcoming relay round and automatically received the two points that each relay winner is awarded.

Scores: Carrie Ann: 10, Derek: 10, guest judge Tom Bergeron: 10, Bruno: 10; Total: 40/40

Relay Competition

Jordan Chiles and Apolo Anton Ohno vs. Elaine Hendrix and Rashad Jennings

Dance: Quickstep to "I Get a Kick Out of You" by Michael Bublé

"I'm so giddy right now," Jordan said, upon learning that her relay dance partner, rather than Ezra, would be her fellow Team USA Olympian, speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno. Elaine, too, was thrilled to have an athlete on her side in former NFL player Rashad Jennings. In the relay competition, one couple performed the first half of the song before the second couple tapped in for the rest. Jordan and Apolo kicked things off (no pun intended) with a graceful performance before Elaine and Apolo brought some fun energy. "This is very hard," Derek said. "Well done."

Winners: Jordan and Apolo

Dylan Efron and Rumer Willis vs. Andy Richter and Kaitlyn Bristowe

Dance: Viennese waltz to "Earned It" by The Weeknd

Emma made Andy promise to be on his "best behavior" now that he's dancing with somebody else. "You're the one that's leaving me with a sitter," Andy jokingly grumbled before meeting his partner, former The Bachelorette star and season 29 champion Kaitlyn Bristowe. Dylan already sort of knows Rumer: She's friends with his brother, Zac. Dylan continued his leading man status in their sexy waltz. In response, Kaitlyn ripped off Andy's button down to reveal a t-shirt with six-pack abs printed on it. And despite the humorous attempt at nodding to stars on the show who try to use their real abs to gain some easy points, the judges acknowledged that Andy actually did succeed in bringing some sex appeal for the first time this season. Andy previously claimed "America can't handle" him being sexy, but Carrie Ann promised he had just succeeded in doing so. "Andy, you wanted to distract me? You succeeded," Bruno added. "This is going to go viral." Andy predicted his ploy was "gonna sell a lot of t-shirts." But Dylan and Rumer were "making music" according to Bruno, and that's ultimately who won the bonus two points.

Winners: Dylan and Rumer

Robert Irwin and Xochitl Gomez vs. Alix Earle and Joey Graziadei

Dance: Jive to "Dance with Me Tonight" by Olly Murs

Alix paired with former The Bachelor star and season 33 champion, Joey Graziadei, the most recent Mirrorball Champion, while Robert paired with actress Xochitl Gomez, who won the year prior. "The advantage we have is, 100%, energy," Robert said. Alix vowed to take whatever risks possible, and that vow was tested pretty immediately after Joey's flip in rehearsal landed her with a swift kick to the nose. "I'm fine, there's just like blood dripping down my throat," Alix deadpanned, holding an ice bag to her face. Robert and Xochi might just be the two happiest, upbeat people to ever appear on DWTS, and their joy was palpable. Alix and Joey, on the other hand, opted for some risky tricks and sex appeal (see: the aforementioned note about celebs sometimes showing off their abs for good measure). "The standard this season is outstanding," Bruno said. "Everything you did was very good in very different ways. I cannot fault anything, it is purely a question of taste."

Winners: Robert and Xochitl