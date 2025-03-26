Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William reveals Prince George's six-word warning to Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper
Prince William reveals Prince George's six-word warning to Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper
Prince William and Prince George close up© Getty

Prince William reveals Prince George's six-word warning to Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper

The Prince of Wales visited a farm in Somerset

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
The Prince of Wales has revealed that his son, Prince George, is a fan of Clarkson's Farm as he met the stars of the hit series at a farm in Somerset.

But Prince William, who is set to appear on an episode of the Amazon Prime, has shared his 11-year-old son's request for farmer Kaleb Cooper.

A camera crew from the show followed William on his trip to Folly Farm, nestled in a 250-acre nature reserve in Pensford, Chew Valley, where he was raising awareness of mental health care for farmers.

WATCH: Prince William and Vick Hope share a joke about the aubergine emoji

William told Cooper as they met outside in the spring sunshine: "You’ve got George watching now. I said to him 'What shall I say if I meet Kaleb?'"

"He said, 'Tell Kaleb to mind his language'."

Kaleb, 26, joked about how much he swears when appearing on Clarkson’s Farm, filmed on former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire.

Prince William© Getty

Meeting the stars of Clarkson's Farm

Prince William speaks with farmers© Getty

Bringing the family together

Meanwhile, Kaleb's co-star Charlie Ireland said afterwards, of hearing that Prince George watched the programme: "It's great because it's meant to bring everyone together, isn't it – on the family sofa."

Kaleb joked: "I did get told off for swearing too much… I tried to stop, but at the same time, it's awesome. That's what I like about the whole show… I've had so many people thank me, going 'you brought the family together'. It's a great feeling."

Prince William was seen sharing a laugh with Vick Hope© Getty

William was also reunited with BBC's new Countryfile presenter, Vick Hope, who was recording a special mental health-focused episode for the show featuring the royal.

The father-of-three pointed out the last time they met was in Birmingham during an interview with Radio One.

Vick said: "Yes it was, you mentioned the aubergine emoji was your favourite."

William replied, laughing: "It felt like the right environment to do it, not sure maybe today."

The Prince of Wales speaks with farmers© Getty

New patronge

The Prince's visit to Folly Farm coincided with the announcement that he has become patron of We Are Farming Minds, a duchy of Cornwall-supported charity, set up to help farmers experiencing isolation and mental health issues.

William, describing the efforts made to destigmatise mental health issues in the UK, said: "Unfortunately, it’s probably going to be generational.

"So with a lot of the work and the research we've done, it will take a generation to fix this, but I do think we’re headed the right way, and I’m excited by that journey and that progress."

Prince William at Folly Farm© Getty

Switching off

He also discussed the importance of taking a break from phones saying: "I worry how much we're on our phones and data… First thing you're doing when you wake up in the morning, last thing you do at night – check phones.

"We've got to get out of that habit, because mentally, that is not good for all of us. Your brain is not resting."

LISTEN: How royals dress their children to create family unity

