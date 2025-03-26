Prince William reveals Prince George's six-word warning to Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper

Kaleb, 26, joked about how much he swears when appearing on Clarkson's Farm, filmed on former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire.
Bringing the family together
Meanwhile, Kaleb's co-star Charlie Ireland said afterwards, of hearing that Prince George watched the programme: "It's great because it's meant to bring everyone together, isn't it – on the family sofa."
Kaleb joked: "I did get told off for swearing too much… I tried to stop, but at the same time, it's awesome. That's what I like about the whole show… I've had so many people thank me, going 'you brought the family together'. It's a great feeling."
William was also reunited with BBC's new Countryfile presenter, Vick Hope, who was recording a special mental health-focused episode for the show featuring the royal.
The father-of-three pointed out the last time they met was in Birmingham during an interview with Radio One.
Vick said: "Yes it was, you mentioned the aubergine emoji was your favourite."
William replied, laughing: "It felt like the right environment to do it, not sure maybe today."
New patronge
The Prince's visit to Folly Farm coincided with the announcement that he has become patron of We Are Farming Minds, a duchy of Cornwall-supported charity, set up to help farmers experiencing isolation and mental health issues.
William, describing the efforts made to destigmatise mental health issues in the UK, said: "Unfortunately, it’s probably going to be generational.
"So with a lot of the work and the research we've done, it will take a generation to fix this, but I do think we’re headed the right way, and I’m excited by that journey and that progress."
Switching off
He also discussed the importance of taking a break from phones saying: "I worry how much we're on our phones and data… First thing you're doing when you wake up in the morning, last thing you do at night – check phones.
"We've got to get out of that habit, because mentally, that is not good for all of us. Your brain is not resting."
