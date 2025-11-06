DWTS '20th Birthday Party' night: from songs and dance styles to guest judge — everything we know

Dancing With The Stars is celebrating 20 years – and week nine will honor their two decades on TV screens with a birthday party-themed celebration. The opening dance has been choreographed by judge Derek Hough and set to a reimagined live version of the Dancing with the Stars theme song, while familiar faces will also return to the ballroom. Ezra Sosa and Rylee Arnold will also perform a moving tribute to past professionals and celebrities who have passed over the years, dancing to "Always Remember Us This Way" by Lady Gaga.

Week eight's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame evening saw Danielle Fisher and her pro partner, Pasha Pashkov eliminated from the competition after the judges shared htat they wanted more emotion from Danielle's performances. Following her elimination, Danielle said the experience has been "truly been life changing and every single moment, including this one, has been joyous." Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy, Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas, Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach, Andy Richter and Emma Slater, Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten, and Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa all continue on in their quest for the 2025 Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

What is the DWTS theme week 9?

There will be two rounds for each couple in week nine, wth the first round seeing each couple showcase a new style of dance to their repertoire before the return if the Relay Dance competition which sees one couple perform the first half of a song, followed by a second couple who completes the second half. The judges then decide the winner of each relay, with the victorious couples of each relay earning two bonus points apiece.

The show will also pay tribute to the Dancing With The Stars performers that have passed over the years, with a performance choreographed and performed by Ezra Sosa and Rylee Arnold to "Always Remember Us This Way" by Lady Gaga.

There will be two rounds for each couple in week nine, wth the first round seeing each couple showcase a new style of dance to their repertoire before the return if the Relay Dance competition which sees one couple perform the first half of a song, followed by a second couple who completes the second half. The judges then decide the winner of each relay, with the victorious couples of each relay earning two bonus points apiece.

What songs and dance styles is DWTS doing on 20th Birthday Party Night?

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa: Cha Cha to "Get Up" by Ciara featuring Chamillionaire

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy: A Foxtrot to "Singin' in the Rain" by Matthew Morrison

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach: Argentine Tango to "Ain't No Sunshine" by Bill Withers

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten: Salsa to "It Takes Two" by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson: A Foxtrot to "Footprints in the Sand" by Leona Lewis

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas: An Argentine Tango set to "Cell Block Tango" from Chicago The Musical

Andy Richter and Emma Slater: A quickstep to "Puttin' on the Ritz" by Robbie Williams

Who is the guest judge on DWTS for week 9?

The show is welcoming back former host Tom Bergeron as a guest judge. Tom was its inaugural host when it launched in 2005 until 2020, when he abruptly exited.