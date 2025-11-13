Meet the cast of The Traitors season 4: Travis Kelce's mom, DWTS pro, K-pop star, and more

Get ready for another season of betrayal, rivalries and memes, as The Traitors season 4 will return to TV screens on January 8. Alongside the release date, Peacock has dropped the huge list of celebrity names, some of whom will be hoping to get revenge from past seasons, including Real Housewives of New York City alum Dorinda Medley, who was famously the first to be eliminated in season three. Mama Kelce, aka Donna Kelce, aka Taylor Swift's soon-to-be mother-in-law will also be back in the Scottish castle as will former Olympic figure skaters Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski, and Mark Ballas, the Dancing with the Stars professional.

Dorinda's fellow Housewives Lisa Rinna, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Caroline Stanbury and Porsha Williams will also be taking part in season four, as will Love Island USA star Rob Rausch alongside Love Island UK favorite Maura Higgins, who US viewers will know for her hosting work on Love Island spin-off series Aftersun. Keep reading for this year's contestants and their official headshot...

Meet the contestants of The Traitors US Season 4

Candiace Dillard Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac) "The crown doesn’t shake — even when the knives come out," reads Candiace's logline.



Caroline Stanbury (The Real Housewives of Dubai) Caroline is a real estate investor who fans will know from Real Housewives of Dubai, and Bravo's Ladies of London"



Colton Underwood (The Bachelor) Infamous The Bachelor hopeful Colton is back to stir up more controversy.

Donna Kelce (“Mama” Kelce) Taylor Swift's future mother-in-law will be back on screens on The Traitors; but will she spill the wedding planning beans?

Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City) "I’ve decided I’m coming back every season," said Dorinda, of her surprise return.





Eric Nam (Singer-Songwriter) Will Korean American Eric, the only musician on the line up, be able pull together an alliance with TV veterans?

Ian Terry (Big Brother) Backgammon master Ian Terry is also Big Brother 14 winner

Johnny Weir (Olympic Figure Skater) Figure skating champ Johnny Weir is no stranger to competition, taking part in the 2006 and 2010 Winter Olympics, dancing on Dancing with the Stars season 29, and hosting the Eurovision Song Contest.

Kristen Kish (Host, Top Chef) "I wasn’t on my [own] bingo card for S4 but here we are, let’s do it!! said Top Chef host Kristen.

Rob Cesternino (Survivor) It's been 20 years since the 2003 Survivor: The Amazon strategist and Survivor: All-Stars alum will be back on TV - will he able to keep up?

Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) Can Housewives star Lisa score a two-peat for the Bravo franchise, after Dolores Catania's season three win?



Mark Ballas (Dancing with the Stars) Mark is a three-time DWTS champ, but will he be the Traitors champ?

Maura Higgins (Love Island USA Aftersun) Maura is reality TV royalty in the UK, and a successful Traitors performance will cement her star globally.



Michael Rapaport (Actor) Actor Michael Rapaport – known to fans for his work on Friends, and Only Murders in the Building – will be using his acting chops to try to win the money.

Monét X Change (RuPaul's Drag Race) Drag Race champion Monét X Change follows in the footsteps of fellow drag queens Bob the Drag Queen (Season 3) and Peppermint (Season 2) - but will Monet x Change take the crown?

Natalie Anderson (Survivor) The Amazing Race alum Natalie Anderson, also appeared on The Challenge.

Porsha Williams (The Real Housewives of Atlanta) Porsha said she is used to "making my own rules," but will that help or hinder her?



Rob Rausch (Love Island USA) Love Island alum Rob is known for his snake wrangling, which may help him with the snakes in the castle...

Ron Funches (Comedian) Rob Funches will make his reality TV debut with The Traitors.



Stephen Colletti (One Tree Hill) Laguna Beach: The Real OC star Stephen is known for being a TV villian - will he lean into that on The Traitors?

Tara Lipinski (Olympic Figure Skater) Former Olympian Tara will be going up against her close friend Johnny, although we'd love to see the pair as "Traitors" together...

Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother) Tiffany is known for her work on Big Brother and The Challengers, both of which will help her on The Traitors.



Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho (Survivor) Survivor alum Yam Yamsaid he "screamed of joy" when he saw his Traitors headshot

The Traitors follows a group of contestants referred to as the "Faithful" – but among them are the "Traitors," a group of contestants privately selected by Alan. Their goal is to eliminate the Faithfuls without being discovered, and claim the prize money for themselves, and each night the Traitors meet to decide which Faithful will be "murdered". The remaining Faithful contestants do not know who has been eliminated until the following day, when that person does not enter the castle for breakfast.

However, also each night, the entire group participates in the Banishment Ceremony – where the players discuss who they believe may be a Traitor, before voting as a group to remove one contestant.

The series recently won five Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program for Alan Cumming, and Outstanding Reality Competition Program. It has already been renewed for season five.