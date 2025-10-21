Eric Dane's new role hits close to home as he continues to battle ALS — details

Eric Dane is continuing to do what he loves — while honoring his current battle with ALS. The beloved Grey's Anatomy alum revealed he was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease also known as Lou Gehrig's disease earlier this year, but has continued working and making occasional public appearances when possible. He has recently been busy filming the highly-anticipated third season of Euphoria, and has now nabbed a role on the NBC medical drama Brilliant Minds, as a character with ALS.

Per Variety, Eric, 52, will guest star on the show's season two, episode nine as Matthew, a heroic firefighter who struggles to share his ALS diagnosis with his family. Eric first announced his ALS diagnosis in a statement to People in April. "I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter," he said at the time, adding: "I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week."

© Getty Images Eric also recently starred in Countdown, which was cancelled after its first season

Brilliant Minds stars Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf, an eccentric but incredibly gifted neurologist who suffers from a rare condition that gives him a unique perspective on care, fueling his mission to change the way the world sees his patients, and who leads a team of doctors at Bronx General. The show also stars Teddy Sears, Tamberla Perry, Donna Murphy, Brian Althemus, and Ashleigh LaThrop, among others.

Last month, Rebecca Gayheart, who Eric is still married to but no longer in a romantic relationship with, shared insight into how the family is coping. Speaking with People at Step Up's 2025 Inspiration Awards, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress shared: "We have some professional therapists who are helping us, and we're just trying to have some hope and do it with dignity, grace and love," though noted: "I mean, it's heartbreaking. My girls are really suffering, and we're just trying to get through it. It's a tough time."

Rebecca and Eric tied the knot in 2004, and are parents to daughters Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13. They filed for divorce in 2018, however the divorce was never legally finalized, and the mother-of-two filed for its dismissal in March, prior to Eric confirming his diagnosis.

© Getty Images Brilliant Minds premiered in September 2024

Eric, who recently had to miss a scheduled appearance at the Emmys during which he was set to reunite with his Grey's Anatomy co-star Jesse Williams, is reportedly currently dating Janell Shirtcliff, a photographer and director, with whom he made his red carpet debut at the Countdown premiere in June 2025. Prior to that, he was also linked to actress Priya Jain.

© Getty The actor with his girlfriend at the Countdown premiere in June

"I don't think I'm at a place yet where I can pull out a positive nugget. I'm not there yet," Rebecca further shared of her current state of mind, and, addressing her relationship status with Eric, said: "I mean, we're definitely dealing with something that has brought us all together."

© WireImage With his ex Rebecca and their daughters in 2017

"Eric will always be my family, whether we're married or not, or living in the same house or not," she emphasized. "Yeah, we are closer, but we don't like the reason why … It's a horrible disease, and I wish that there was a cure. I hope they find one soon, because it is just so sad."