Where are The Railway Children now – incredible then-and-now photos 55 years on

The Railway Children enchanted a generation of children and adults alike when it released back in 1970. The story follows three children and their mother who move to Yorkshire after their father is taken away by authorities, while staying in the county, the children started becoming fascinated with the local railway station, befriending the locals and undertaking many adventures. Contemporary reviews of the film were overwhelmingly positive, with it achieving a rare 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

A fan review of the film called it "perfect" as they penned: "It's perfect - more perfect than you'll ever know. This is a film that I love above all others. I try to revisit the main film locations in Oakworth and Oxenhope whenever I can, which help to re-establish those magical qualities that this film seems to embody so uniquely – recalling a gentler and more mannered age, with its unspoken assertions that people really do matter, that family life is not just another disposable, and that life really is worth living (though sometimes, we may doubt that)."

The film starred rising child stars Jenny Agutter, Sally Thomsett and Gary Warren as the titular children, alongside the likes of established actors, including Bernard Cribbins, Dinah Sheridan and William Mervyn. And now, 55 years on the film, have you wondered where these stars are now? Scroll down to find out all the answers, and see the children's incredible before-and-now photos…

© Shutterstock Jenny has become an accomplished actress Jenny Agutter Jenny was just 18 when she appeared in the film version of The Railway Children, playing Roberta Waterbury, the mature and responsible leader of the children. Jenny had also played the role in 1968 BBC adaptation of the book series. The film kick-started Jenny's career, who followed up the project with the critically acclaimed film Walkabout and TV series The Snow Goose, the latter of which she earned an Emmy Award for. After moving to the United States, Jenny entered the world of Hollywood with roles in Child's Play 2, Logan's Run and An American Werewolf in London. The star, now 72, continues to secure major roles, playing Councilwoman Hawley in the Marvel cinematic universe, Florence Bell in Queen of the Desert and reprising her role of Roberta in the 2022 sequel to the classic film, The Railway Children Return. Since 2012, she has starred in the BBC's Call the Midwife as Sister Julienne, and in 2017, during an interview with The Church Times, the actress revealed that she pitched the episode around cystic fibrosis, an illness that killed two of her siblings.

© Shutterstock Sally played the middle child Sally Thomsett Sally was aged 20 when she appeared in The Railway Children as Phyllis Waterbury, the sweet-natured and optimistic member of the family. The actress already had an extensive amount of credits before appearing the film, appearing in River Rivals, Thirty-Minute Theatre and Take Three Girls. Sally continued acting for several years following the release of the film, appearing in the likes of Z-Cars, Doomwatch and Oh, Father!. The star's biggest role was as Jo in Man About the House; the sitcom was broadcast between 1973 and 1976, and Sally also appeared in the film adaptation in 1974. Towards the end of the 1970s, Sally decided to retire from acting to start travelling around the world. She returned to the stage in the 1980s, but decided to retire from acting following the birth of her daughter. Speaking to the Daily Mirror in 2019, Sally said: "I thought, I'm not going to be my best while I've got a little child, so I won't do any acting. I'll take seven years out and when she's old enough I'll go back to work. But the timing didn't turn out well. "That was the time of Big Brother and reality TV starting, and they'd stopped making nice comedies. I've done a few chat shows and things like that, but actual acting is what I want to do. I'd say the chances of that happening are zilch. The actresses of my ilk who are still working are doing things like campervanning with four other famous people. No way I'd do that. Nor would I go on Big Brother or in the jungle – they can offer me £10 million and I still wouldn't do it. But I'd still say I was very, very lucky because I'm proud of the work I did."

© Shutterstock / Alamy Gary quickly retired from acting Gary Warren Gary played the mischievous Peter Waterbury, who had a massive interest in the technical aspects of the railway. Gary was 16 when he appeared in the film, and while he pursued a brief acting career, appearing in Catweazle, The Shadow of the Tower and Alexander the Greatest, in 1973, he retired from acting. The star isn't entirely out of the public eye, as he currently presents a Friday radio show on Kpiss Radio, which is stationed in Woodstock, New York. Speaking about his departure from acting, he admitted: "I'd love to give you a deep Freudian answer but there isn't one. I gave it up, or it gave me up, depending on which way you want to look at it. I had an awful, difficult transition between youth and adult professionally. The truth is I didn't make it. I couldn't crack the barrier of being typecast and was always looked at as a kid in short trousers."

© Studio Canal/Shutterstock Dinah has two famous children Dinah Sheridan Dinah played the children's mother in the film, and she was a well-established actress by the time she appeared in the 1970 film, after making her professional debut in 1937's Landslide. However, The Railway Children came towards the end of her career, but the star continued acting in series like Doctor Who, Keeping Up Appearances and Just Us. In 1999, she made her final appearance in an episode of Jonathan Creek. During her life, Dinah was married four times. In 1942, she married actor Jimmy Hanley, before the pair split in 1952. Between 1954 and 1965, she was married to businessman John Davis and in 1986, she married actor John Merivale; the couple remained together until John's death in 1990. She later married Aubrey Ison in 1992, with the couple staying together until he died in 2007. During her life, Dinah welcomed three children; and she is the mother of former Conservative MP Jeremy Hanley and Magpie presenter Jenny Hanley, her third child died in her youth. Dinah passed away at her home at the age of 92 on 25 November 2012.

© Studio Canal/Shutterstock William played a friendly character on the show William Mervyn William's elderly gentleman character befriended the titular children in the classic film, and William was well-known by the time he appeared in the film thanks to his roles in Crown Court, Doctor Who and All Gas and Gaiters. William sadly died at the age of 64 on 6 August 1976 following a heart attack.