David Harbour looks worlds away from Stranger Things in unrecognizable new photos

David Harbour looked almost unrecognizable just days after attending the season five premiere of Stranger Things. The 50-year-old had fans doing a double-take on Monday, November 10, when he stepped out on the New Jersey set of his new true-crime thriller Evil Genius, which sees him take on the role of the 'Pizza Bomber' Brian Douglas Wells, a real-life pizza deliveryman who died in 2003 after a bomb detonated following his robbery of a bank in Erie, Pennsylvania. David looked worlds away from Stranger Things, sporting gray hair and an overgrown gray beard. He also looked much heavier, wearing what appeared to be a padded suit over a blue shirt and denim overalls.

Directed by Courteney Cox, Evil Genius is based on the true crime documentary from Barbara Schroeder and Trey Borzillieri. "This baffling true-crime story starts with the grisly death of a pizza man who robs a bank with a bomb around his neck – and gets weirder from there," a logline for the film reads. It also stars Patricia Arquette, Michael Chernus, Garrett Dillahunt, Danielle Macdonald, Tom McCarthy, Gregory Alan Williams, Ryan Eggold, Owen Teague, and Harlow Jane.

"I've been fascinated by Evil Genius since I first saw the documentary," shared Courtney. "It's stranger than fiction. At moments darkly funny and yet deeply emotional. A story about love, loneliness, manipulation, and the people on the fringes who get pulled into something much bigger than themselves."

"Evil Genius is definitely going on my watchlist," said HELLO!'s Acting TV & Film Editor Nicky Morris. "The series is penned by Courtenay Miles, who knows how to make gripping crime dramas. The WGA nominee has a number of brilliant dramas on her CV, from Mindhunter to Gone Girl. And what a cast! With Friends icon Courtney Cox, Stranger Things star David Harbour, and Severance's Patricia Arquette, Evil Genius has some serious star power behind it."

© GC Images David looked unrecognizable on the set of Evil Genius

© GC Images David appeared to be wearing a padded suit underneath his overalls

© GC Images David is playing 'pizza bomber' Brian Douglas Wells

It's been an intense month for David. His ex-wife, Lily Allen, released her new album West End Girl on October 24, which delves into the breakdown of their marriage. The couple, who tied the knot in 2020, confirmed their separation in February 2025. Now, the actor is also facing allegations of bullying and harassment from his Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown, who reportedly filed with Netflix. Despite the claims, David and Millie were seen smiling, laughing, and hugging at the premiere of the show's fifth and final season, with no apparent tension in the air.

© Getty Images David appeared much slimmer days before he was seen filming Evil Genius

David hasn't publicly commented on his ex-wife's album, which includes topics on cheating, gaslighting and sex addiction, but he recently spoke of how accepting "mistakes" and "pain" is an important part of life in an interview with Esquire. When asked if he would change anything about the last five decades, he said: That's such a hard question – the question of regret, or something.

© WireImage David has remained quiet about ex-wife Lily's new album

"I would change either everything or nothing. "You either accept your path completely and realise that even the pain and the slip-ups and the mistakes are all part of the journey, and that there's truth and growth, wisdom and deeper empathy and connection in all that."