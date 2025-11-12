'Highly anticipated' 8-part Sky series adds Adolescence star as filming starts for second series

Dune: Prophecy was a massive hit for HBO and Sky when it aired towards the end of last year, so it was no surprise when it was renewed for a second season. Casting has started emerging for the series, and it has been confirmed that the likes of Ashley Walters, Tom Hollander and Indira Varma would be joining the likes of Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Mark Strong and Josh Heuston in the show. It was also confirmed that filming had now started for the series, which had increased from six episodes to eight.

Who is joining the cast of Dune: Prophecy?

Although it hasn't been announced who the new trio would be playing in the show, it has attracted plenty of star power. Leading the new arrivals is Ashley Walters, who previously appeared in Netflix's smash hit Adolescence earlier this year, playing DI Luke Bascombe in the opening two episodes of the drama. Ashley, 43, also has credits in Speed Racer, A Thousand Blows, Doctor Who, Bulletproof and Top Boy, which he appeared in between 2011 and 2023.

Also joining the show is British actor Tom Hollander, best known for his role as the villainous Lord Cutler Beckett in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Tom also appeared in Sky series The White Lotus, where he played Quentin in the show's second season. The 58-year-old also has credits in Pride & Prejudice, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, The King's Man and Rev.

The final addition to the cast, Indira Varma, who is best known for her roles in Torchwood, Rome and Game of Thrones. The actress, 52, has also appeared in Human Target, Luther and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Alongside her screen roles, Indira is a talented stage actress, and she previously won an Olivier Award for her performance in Present Laughter.

Who stars in Dune: Prophecy?

The trio will join an established cast in the show, which is based on the iconic book and film series. The current series stars the likes of Emily Watson (Chernobyl), Olivia Williams (The Crown), Travis Fimmel (Vikings), Jodhi May (Gentleman Jack), Sarah-Sofie Boussnina (The Birdcatcher), Chris Mason (Riverdale) and Shalom Brune-Franklin (Line of Duty).

© Sky / HBO Emily Watson stars in the series that features conspiracies and backstabbing

The series is rounded out by Mark Strong (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Jade Anouka (His Dark Materials), Josh Heuston (Heartbreak High), Aoife Hinds (Normal People), Barbara Marten (A Discovery of Witches) and Camilla Beeput (Grantchester).

What is Dune: Prophecy about?

Set in the same universe as the Dune book and film series, Dune: Prophecy is set 10,000 years before the events of these. The series follows the lives of the Sisterhood, who become the powerful Bene Gesserit as depicted in the films, alongside their personal struggles and conflicts. The series also charts the histories of some of the franchise's historic dynasties, the Harkonnen and Atreides families.

© Sky / HBO Mark Strong left the cast at the end of the last season

The final episode of the debut season, saw plenty of drama with Padishah Emperor Javicco Corrino (Mark Strong) stab himself as his authority starts to collapse due to schemes implemented by the sisterhood. Meanwhile, Mother Superior Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson), Princess Ynez Corrino (Sarah-Sofie Boussnina) and Keiran Atreides (Chris Mason) mount a daring escape, landing on the planet, Arrakis, the desert planet in the film and book series.