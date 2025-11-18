Watch: This Morning's Siân Welby shares struggles after 'tough' few weeks – 'sometimes I'm hanging by a thread'

This Morning star Siân Welby has shared her parenting struggles after posting an Instagram, assuring fans that she has guilt over trying to balance work and family life. The co-presenter and Capital radio host welcomed her baby daughter back in June 2024, and shed light on the realities of parenting while balancing her busy career. "I know I've got a lot of parents following me, and I'm starting to feel guilt because I get a lot of DMS: 'Oh, Siân how do you do it? The early mornings, the red carpets, the celebrities and that kind of thing," she said.

"And I'm scared that it reflects something that isn't real life because my Instagram is glossy and showbiz. The truth of it is, some days I am at absolute rock bottom, curled in a corner wondering how I'm gonna survive the next day, wondering how I'm gonna go into work and I just don't want to add to any parenting pressure, you know."

Siân assured fans that she didn't want them to think her Instagram – where she shows her "professional work, almost like a CV" – to be a full reflection of her life. "I'm not showing you the, you know, 48 hours of no sleep and the A&E trips. And then the massive work commitments and then choosing, is it work? Is it children? Is it childcare? Am I a good mum? I'm a bad mum, what am I doing?"

She continued: "I'm feeling like this all the time and I'm torn and I am struggling. And I'm not getting it right every time and there are some days when I'm hanging by a thread."

Siân said that she wasn't looking for pity: "I'm just saying it so that you know that what you'll see on Instagram obviously isn't the full story and isn't achievable."

"If you don't hear me on the radio or talking in podcasts, then you might just think that it's been a breeze. It's more that I just wanted to be real with you all and say it's been really hard."