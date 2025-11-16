I'm a Celebrity fans declare premiere 'absolutely brilliant' as new campmates enter the jungle

The time has finally come to return to the jungle for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and ITV viewers have already hailed the first episode as "absolutely brilliant" as the first ten celebrities entered the jungle camp. The first episode, which aired on Sunday, featured a first look at this year's line-up, which includes journalist Ruby Wax, Loose Women's Kelly Brook, pop legend Martin Kemp, TV personality Jack Osbourne, Emmerdale's Lisa Riley, comedian Angryginge, radio presenter Eddie Kadi, broadcaster Alex Scott, rapper Aitch and EastEnders actress Shona McGarty.

Fans react to the debut episode

Reacting to the debut episode, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on how the new line-up coped with their initiation into the jungle. "Absolutely brilliant already. Great campmates do far," said one person, while another added: "Omg I am SO pleased @imacelebrity is BACK. One of my faves; SO happy for @lisajaneriley I'm rooting for you. I know you'll do well."

Meanwhile, one person praised the addition of Ruby Wax: "Having people like Ruby in the show every year is needed. I love it when people genuinely have no clue about the show. Less likely for any American to know the ins and outs like we do. I fear a trial would send her overboard," while another added: "Aitch and Ginge on I’m a celebrity get me out of here… well done @ITV – this is going to be iconic for sure."

What happened in the first episode of I'm a Celebrity?

The show kicked off with a bang as the first five celebrities – Aitch, Kelly Brook, Eddie Kadi, Shona McGarty and Martin Kemp – skydived into action and took on a star-studded challenge that saw them wade through offal and slime to win two coveted seats in the Getaway car. Aitch and Eddie claimed victory, heading to the jungle in style, clinking cocktails and chanting: "Aitch and Eddie in the jungle!" This left Shona, Kelly and Martin to face the dreaded Cockie van with none other than Kiosk Kev at the wheel.

Meanwhile, the other five celebrities – Ruby Wax, Lisa Riley, Angry Ginge, Alex Scott and Jack Osbourne – tackled a challenge that involved their heads being locked in a box of snakes and their hands in a box of green ants. They then battled for the remaining two Getaway car spots, with Jack and Ginge coming out on top.

All four victorious celebrities cheersed their drinks and began their luxurious route into camp, with steak for dinner and the comfiest beds waiting for them. As they tucked in, a grinning Eddie admitted: "I couldn't have started this experience with a better set of guys, I've got a family in here already."

The remaining celebrities – Alex, Lisa and Ruby – climbed aboard the Cockie van to meet their fellow losing celebrities Kelly, Martin and Shona before making their way into the jungle.

The Cockie Van challenge

The day of challenges wasn't over for the losing celebrities, who were locked in the Cockie van and tasked with winning their dinner by unlocking six keys from the grate above their heads while being pelted with critters from above.

The team successfully secured all six keys, earning themselves an interesting-looking emu neck for dinner. An impressed Martin said: "That is good!" but Ruby disagreed, adding: "It was repulsive. I think for those six stars we should've had a burger and not one of those penis things..."

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! airs on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm every night for the next few weeks.