This Morning star 'caught short' after 'struggling' live on air

This Morning commentator Nick Ferrari was "caught short" live on air during Tuesday's show, with viewers noticing he was "struggling" to join the programme. At the start of the show, hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard kicked off the day's trending news stories with journalist Rachel Johnson – but LBC host Nick Ferrari was notably absent. Quick to explain his tardiness, Ben told viewers: "We are gripped that you are here. Rachel Johnson's here to discuss the headlines. We are still waiting on Nick Ferrari though, who was caught short and needed the toilet between his show finishing and our show starting."

He continued: "He'll be joining us shortly. He knows exactly what we're going to start with, Rachel – and it's the Tory Party conference." While Nick was away, Cat, Ben and Rachel began discussing the ongoing Conservative Party Conference in Manchester (5–8 October). Nick soon joined them, with Ben joking: "Oh, Nick's joined us. Morning, Nick – glad you could get there!" to which Nick cheerily replied: "Good morning!"

© ITV Nick soon joined the trio

Viewers react

ITV viewers quickly took to X to react to the mishap, with one person writing: "Nick Ferrari struggling this morning." Another added: "Where's Nick?" while a third penned: "Oh dear, that was awkward."

Catching Nick up, Ben continued: "We've covered the Labour Party conference, there was a lot of headlines that came from that. This week, it's the turn of the Conservatives. Nearly two-thirds of Tory members want an election packed with Reform. There seems to be a big shift, lots of empty seats in a lot of the halls at the Tory Party conference. The question is, Rachel, is this the end of the Tory Party?"

WATCH: Nick Ferrari runs late on This Morning

Rachel and Nick discuss

Rachel replied: "I think it's too early to write the obituary of the Tory Party, but it does look like a wake, there's no question," while Nick added: "It is unheard of. Is the party dead? No, I don't think so, but it's probably on life support. I've just spent about ten minutes speaking with Kemi Badenoch, and she accepts the challenge. I would say there's a particular set of circumstances that make it very difficult for the Conservative Party at the moment, not just the fact that they took such a thumping last year."

