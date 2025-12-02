60s sitcom star, 79, is in festive spirits in first appearance after her husband's tragic death

Family Affair star Kathy Garver looked radiant and full of holiday cheer as she made a joyful first public appearance just three months after the heartbreaking loss of her husband, David Travis, who died in September at age 79.

Kathy, known for her role as Cissy on the classic 1960s TV sitcom, participated in the 93rd Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles in Support of Marine Toys for Tots Live, where she was seen smiling and waving enthusiastically to crowds lining the street. Despite her recent grief, the 79-year-old actress appeared warm, upbeat, and deeply engaged with fans.

Kathy was seen atop a parade float dressed in a glamorous cream jacket paired with black trousers.

© Getty Images for Hollywood Chris (L-R) Carol Connors, David Longoria and Kathy Garver are seen during the 93rd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade

A red scarf, added a festive touch to her ensemble as beamed at paradegoers. Her signature silver hair swept around her face, giving her an elegant, timeless look.

She was joined by parade performers, including a trumpeter David Longorua in a dazzling red, gold, and silver sequined jacket, as well as Carol Connors wearing a champagne gold jacket a sleek black outfit. Together, the trio embodied holiday joy, waving and smiling as they glided by cheering spectators.

© Getty Images for Hollywood Chris Kathy's first appearance since her husband's death

Kathy's appearance comes after a difficult fall marked by the sudden loss of her husband, David Travis, a respected home entertainment executive who spent decades shaping the industry.

David, who married Kathy in 1981, passed away on August 30, 2025. In a statement Kathy shared the news with her fans.

© Getty Images for Hollywood Chris Kathy looks radiant in her first appearance

"I am sad to report that my beloved husband of 44 years David Travis passed away at 3:00 this morning, losing his brave battle with cancer," she wrote on an Instagram post alongside a series of photos including their son Reid.

After the show Family Affair ended, Kathy admitted to People in 1994, she "didn’t know how to handle it."

© Bettmann Archive Kathy Garver in a scene from the TV series, Family Affair. 1967

"I became reclusive and afraid. My life seemed shallow," she admitted. But when she met David everything changed.

"For the longest time, all I wished for was to have a baby, to make dinner and watch TV with my family. The other night I said to David, ‘You know, this is all I ever wanted in my life,'" she said.

She told Parade in a 2015 interview that also "discovered the wonderful world of voice over."

“It seems that, for some reason, the older I get, the more I do,” she added.