Whoopi Goldberg addresses unconventional venture behind 2-week absence from The View

Whoopi Goldberg is back on The View, and explaining what took her away from the desk.

The Sister Act actress has been on the long-running talk show for almost 20 years, but recently went back to her roots, acting, which prompted a two-week absence.

She made her return on the Monday, December 1 installment of the show, and opened up about the unexpected gig that was keeping her busy for the past few weeks.

© Getty Images Whoopi on the Che Tempo Che Fa Italian TV show in April

Upon her return to the show, her co-host Ana Navarro said: "We should say 'bienvenuto,'" before teasing: "'Cause I think this [expletive] has forgotten to speak English."

Whoopi then explained that she spent the past two weeks working in Italy, filming for a guest role on the Italian soap opera Un Posto Al Sole, which has been running since 1996 and is set in Naples.

"I learned a lot because I'd never done a soap opera," Whoopi shared, adding: "Doing a soap opera in a different language, in a different country, made for a really interesting time."

© Getty Images The actress is based in New York City

The comedian said that her time away "was really good," even though it "rained every day," though she still "had the best time" and maintained that she "was actually working."

"Starring in a fake soap opera sounds so much better than living through the real one," Ana then quipped, referring to the current political climate in the United States under Donald Trump presidency.

Whoopi had previously announced her new gig — the multi-episode storyline will air in 2026 — in an Instagram video back in June shared by the show's production company Fremantle Italia. "I just wanted to stop and say how happy I am to be joining the cast of Un Posto Al Sole," she said at the time.

"They know it's a crazy idea, I know it's a crazy idea, but what a wonderful thing to do," she candidly added. "So, I am looking forward to it. I'm excited. And no, my Italian is not perfect but we've worked it out. Ciao! See you on TV."

© Getty Images She has been on The View since 2007

Fans at the time were quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over it, with one writing: "Welcome to our land and congratulations on your choice! I'm excited!" as others followed suit with: "Love this," and: "Naples is really charming and it will welcome you like the wonderful woman you are," as well as: "Love this! Brava, Whoopi!"

Un Posto Al Sole, which boasts 29 seasons and over 6,000 episodes, follows the loves of the residents of the Palazzo Palladini apartment building as they navigate their daily lives, interwoven in a tapestry of friendship, romance and betrayals.