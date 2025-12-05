TODAY's Sheinelle Jones called out by co-star over behaviour live on-air: 'Too far'

Sheinelle Jones got a light scolding from her co-star Dylan Dreyer during the December 5 episode of the TODAY Show after she tossed a pen at meteorologist Al Roker. The situation occurred as the co-stars discussed the worst rated Christmas songs.

"A new list published in USA Today is firing up a debate this morning. One editor has listed the 10 worst Christmas songs of all time," said Dylan. The second worst rated song on the list was Elmo and Patsy's "Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer".

"You're singing along, it can't be that bad," Sheinelle said to Dylan. "I sang it to my grandma every year," replied Dylan. "How does your grandmother feel about that?" asked Al. "She grumbled every time," said Dylan.

© Getty Images Dylan Dreyer called out her co-star

The NBC star then introduced "the very worst ranked Christmas song", Alvin and the Chipmunks "The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late)". However, the ranking caused a stir among the hosts as they disagreed with the results.

"We think this is one of the best," said Sheinelle. "My kids ask for it every single year," added Dylan. Al Roker appeared the most shocked at the list. "Is it the Grinch? The Grinch's mother, who said that?" he asked.

"They describe it as, 'where nails meet chalkboard''," replied Dylan. "I respect USA Today, you know my father-in-law worked there, but you are wrong," said Craig Melvin. Al Roker then shouted, "Fake news".

© NBC Sheinelle threw a pen at Al

Sheinelle appeared shocked by Al’s liveliness and, in response, tossed a pen at him across the desk. "Did I just throw my pen at you?" she asked. Dylan then proceeded to call out her co-star for her inappropriate behaviour. "Too far, too far," she said.

Dylan's Christmas

This year will mark Dylan's first Christmas since she separated from her husband, Brian Fichera, a cameraman, producer and writer who previously also worked for NBC. The former couple married in 2012 and share sons Calvin, eight, and Oliver, five, and Rusty, four.

Coming back to NBC studios after Thanksgiving weekend for the Monday, December 1 installment of Third Hour, Dylan shared an insight into her festivities. "I did have a great time," she said.

© Dylan Dreyer / TODAY Photo shared by Dylan Dreyer of her three sons posing with Santa Claus

"As long as the boys are with their cousins, they are just bouncing off the walls," she noted, and further shared: "So we were there, snuggling up on the couch, a lot of sitting around, eating food, I polished off an entire pumpkin pie because no one else eats pumpkin pie. So throughout the day, and the next couple of days, I was just eating pumpkin pie."

Dylan shared a statement via Instagram to reveal the news that she had split from her husband of 13 years. "For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between," wrote Dylan. "I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate. We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she added, before concluding: "Thank you as always for your support."