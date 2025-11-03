Dylan Dreyer shares details of big move for kids as she marks 'first' since split

Dylan Dreyer's Halloween looked a little different this year, in more ways than one. Earlier this year, the TODAY host confirmed that she had split from her husband Brian Fichera, a cameraman, producer and writer who previously also worked for NBC, who she married in 2012. The former couple are parents to sons Calvin, eight, and Oliver, five, and Rusty, four, who just had their first "suburban Halloween."

Coming back to NBC studios after Halloween weekend, Dylan, speaking with her 3rd Hour co-anchors Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin — Al Roker was on assignment — confirmed that following her split from Brian, she and her boys have officially made the move out to the suburbs, after listing their Battery Park apartment.

"We moved out of the city so this was their first suburban Halloween, which, you know, at 5:30pm they were already tired, but then Rusty manned the doors for two hours," she first shared, adding: "After dark it's a lot of the high school, older kids that come in, he was handing out one candy for each person," getting an "atta boy Rusty," from Craig.

Dylan also shared photos of the boys during their first "suburban Halloween," revealing her youngest two boys dressed up as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, while eldest son Calvin dressed up as a New England Patriot, clad in a navy Patriots hoodie and silver helmet. The photo sees them outside their new house, which is already lined with stunning hydrangeas.

Back in September, Dylan's youngest, Rusty, rang in his fourth birthday, for which Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were also a theme. Sharing details about the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cake she made during another episode of 3rd Hour, Al quipped: "That's impressive," as Dylan noted: "We're going to cut into that today, hopefully he likes it, it has a strawberry and whip cream filling in the middle."

© Dylan Dreyer / NBC The boys enjoyed their first suburban Halloween

Dylan and Brian have already made a slew of social media appearances together since confirming their split, including also in August in photos from a day out on the golf course with their eldest son Calvin. She announced her split from Brian with a statement on Instagram on July 18, which started with: "For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between."

"I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all," she went on, before confirming: "For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate."

"We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she emphasized, and concluded: "Thank you as always for your support."