Today Show royal correspondent left red faced and lost for words during live segment

On Thursday's episode of Today's Third Hour, anchors Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer had a lot of fun teasing their latest guest!

The show kicked off with royal correspondent Molly Hunter broadcasting live from London to talk about Prince William's return to royal duties following on from Princess Kate's cancer news.

And at the end of the broadcast, as Molly ended the conversation, Sheinelle addressed her and said: "I know we said it this morning but we are going to say it again, you look beautiful! And you blend right in with your background, it's just so springy."

Molly was lost for words as she laughed politely before being cut off. Al addressed the situation, laughing as he told Sheinelle and co-star Dylan: "Molly didn't quite know what to say there!"

The others then dissected Molly's response, which can be viewed in the hilarious footage above.

The Today Show anchors were left laughing following their interaction with royal correspondent Molly Hunter

Craig Melvin is the fourth Third Hour host, although he was absent on Thursday's show. The stars have a lot of fun on air together and are great friends away from the show too.

They are often out supporting each other when it comes to promoting the projects they are working on outside of the show, from book launches to documentary screenings.

© NBC The usual Third Hour team - Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer

Dylan, Craig and Sheinelle gave an incredible insight into their working relationship during a Fireside Chat with NBCU Academy in 2023, hosted by NBC News Daily co-host Zinhle Essamua.

During the interview, they all opened up about previous jobs they had over the years, and during one hilarious admission, Dylan revealed that she had once been asked to go to a personality coach by her old boss, something her co-stars found highly amusing.

© NBC The Today Third Hour co-anchors in the NBC studios

Discussing past jobs, she said: "I remember I had an anchor once who told me I wear too many rings and too much jewelry, and I was like 'well that's just mean,' but then I realise here I am doing the weather and I've got these bangle bracelets and I've got everything clanking around..."

"I've been to a voice coach several times, I started in this business...," Dylan admitted, as Craig interjected: "I love your voice!"

She continued: "Well, before when I had my New Jersey accent.. not everyone liked my voice... so I was very offended when I've had news directors telling me they're sending me to a voice coach." The mother-of-three then added: "I've been to a personality coach because I'm shy," whereby Craig couldn't control his laughter as he took in the revelation from his friend.

© Getty The Third Hour anchors have a close bond

"Why did you give him that?" Sheinelle asked, as Craig continued to laugh. "A personality coach?" he repeated as he asked Dylan to expand. "Well because I'm shy," she replied. "No you're not!" Craig replied. "Not now, but it takes me a while to open up," she explained.

Still laughing, Craig asked what the personality coach had to offer, to which the 41-year-old admitted: "He said 'I don't know what to do to help you, you just need to relax and get more comfortable!" "I love your personality," Zinhle chimed in, to which Craig quipped: "Because she had a coach!"

Craig, meanwhile, previously opened up about his relationship with his Today co-stars during an interview with HELLO!

When asked about everyone's sense of humour, he said he found everyone funny, especially Al, who he co-hosts the Third Hour with: "Al is so funny. He's also so quick-witted. Some of it is born from his encyclopedic knowledge of everything. He's wit smart. That's also because he's been around longer. He knows more because he's seen and experienced more. He's as kind as he is funny."

