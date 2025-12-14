9 best shows and movies premiering this week — what to watch on TV and streaming

The week of December 14 will kick off with new Hallmark and HGTV specials, and end with the return of Emily in Paris, and a boxing match

Lily Collins in EMILY IN PARIS© Netflix
If you're already overwhelmed with the busy holiday season, this week's TV and movie premieres will offer plenty of tempting opportunities to take a break from last-minute holiday shopping.

Though the Christmas movie roll-out from the likes of Hallmark and Netflix is starting to wind down, there are still a few more premiering in the week up to Christmas if you haven't gotten enough of them yet.

And if you already have family coming into town, you're in luck, because this week's TV and movie premieres couldn't be more varied, from the return to Emily in Paris, to a Counting Crows documentary, plus a Jake Paul boxing match, if you're into that.

So, without further ado, here is what you can watch on TV and streaming from Sunday, December 7 to Saturday, December 13.

The 2025 Gingerbread House, made of more than 120 pounds of gingerbread, is on display in the State Dining Room© Getty Images

Sunday, December 14

White House Christmas

HGTV is bringing back their annual 72-hour decorating competition, in which hundreds of volunteers from across the nation decorate the White House for Christmas in just 72 hours, bringing the First Lady's theme, "Home Is Where the Heart Is," to life. Out on HGTV at 7pm EST.

Oy to the World!

In this new Hallmark movie starring Brooke D'Orsay and Jake Epstein, rival youth choir directors from a church and synagogue are forced to team up for a joint interfaith holiday service when a plumbing issue forces the synagogue to share space with the church on Christmas Eve, also the last night of Hanukkah. Out on Hallmark at 8pm EST.

David Letterman speaks onstage during the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Tuesday, December 16

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction

David Letterman returns with the sixth season of his acclaimed Netflix special, which will feature interviews with Michael B. Jordan, content creator MrBeast (whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson) and Jason Bateman, among others.

Ella Purnell in an abandoned house in Fallout© JoJo Whilden/Prime Video

Wednesday, December 18

Fallout

Fallout, the post-apocalyptic drama starring Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Kyle MacLachlan, among others, returns for its second season on Prime.

What's in the Box

A new Netflix show hosted by Neil Patrick Harris is also out Wednesday, in which contestants answer trivia questions to win mystery prizes from giant, sealed boxes, facing twists and changing alliances to keep their winnings, with a grand prize "Super Box" for the overall winner.

Emily and Marcello by the Trevi Fountain© Netflix

Thursday, December 18

Emily in Paris

The kooky, beloved Lily Collins-led show returns for a fifth season on Netflix towards the end of the week, which will see Emily rather than in Paris in Rome, where she is opening up a new marketing agency.

Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately 

HBO Max is dropping a new documentary on the rock band directed by Amy Scott, which dives into the band's early days and explosive fame, as well as frontman Adam Duritz's struggles with anxiety while his career is exploding.

Kumail Nanjiani performs at Hilarity For Charity's annual fundraiser to support Alzheimer's at Rolling Greens DTLA on November 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Friday, December 19

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

After nearly a decade away from standup, Kumail returns to Chicago, where he got his start in standup, in a new special that tackles anxiety, the perils of buying drugs pre-legalization, and most importantly, cat medication, per a logline. Out on Hulu Friday.

Born to be Wild 

This new six-part documentary out on AppleTV Friday, narrated by Hugh Bonneville, and filmed over several years across three continents, follows six endangered young animals as they grow up in our world but are destined to return to theirs.

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua go face to face, or rather glove to glove, in Netflix's latest boxing match, held in Miami at the Kaseya Center, home of the Miami Heat, and streaming at 8pm EST.

